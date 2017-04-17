Not just backward Hindus, social justice should reach Muslims too, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that the party should address the issues faced by Muslim women through dialogues and discussions and by avoiding conflict. (Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi has reportedly said that a new constitutional body proposed for the socially and educationally backward would help all communities including Muslims. He said that BJP has been working very hard towards the socio-economic transformation of society. According to an IE report, PM Modi said that the party should address the issues faced by Muslim women through dialogues and discussions and by avoiding conflict. According to the report, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cited the PM as saying that when there is a reference to social justice, it includes Muslims too. He said that the agenda is to make sure that there is no injustice to anyone and it should be achieved without the creation of conflict, but rather through dialogues and discussions.

With the ongoing Triple Talaq issue, it can be said that PM Modi’s views regarding the justice in Muslim community, come as an intervention in the debate. IE reported that the PM has said that many Muslim Women have suffered due to the Triple Talaq issue and BJP should reach out to them. A BJP leader reportedly told IE, citing the PM as saying that if those women want to fight the issue, the party workers should stand by them.

According to the report, PM Modi intervened during a discussion in the national executive over the proposed constitutional status for the National Commission for Backward Communities. He reportedly said that the new body will help not just the backwards among Hindus but also among other communities including Muslims. The meeting passed a special resolution felicitating Modi for the Constitution amendment Bill to give constitutional status to the NCBC. It slammed Congress for delaying the Bill by referring to select committee in Rajya Sabha.

This move by BJP to give constitutional status to the commission for backwards communities is seen as a part of the party’s efforts to make the backward communities stay. The National Executive has passed the resolution of bringing the Bill to give constitutional status. According to the IE report, Modi addressed BJP workers for the first time after the Assembly Election victories. He was reported to have said that maintaining balance while dealing with victory is tougher than handling defeat as there is more vulnerability.

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari also reportedly said that the opposition keeps manufacturing several issues before and during elections, like church attacks, award wapsi, EVM tampering. He added that there is no need to pay heed to these manufactured issues.

PM Modi has also advised him ministers to learn ‘the art of keeping quiet’ and not be ‘motormouths’. Modi reportedly asked party leaders to create an atmosphere for change through the Deendayal Upadhyay Garib Kalyan Yojana.