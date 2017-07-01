No file is held back in Raj Nivas: Kiran Bedi Puducherry. (ANI)

Coming down heavily on elected representatives charging her office with “holding back files”, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said all files are cleared after following financial and administrative rules. Those levelling charges that files were held back in Raj Nivas should show evidence, she said in a communication titled ‘Open Letter to Elected Representatives’ today. Highlighting the routine work her office does, including review meetings and open house programmes every day, she asked elected representatives not to “get annoyed” by the work done. “Raj Nivas does not merely work as a post office but is a problem solver and connector to the possible solutions,” she said and sought to know why they (elected representatives) are “annoyed” and made the charges. She said files coming to her office concern transfers, positions, promotions, rules of appointments, extension and creation of posts, disciplinary matters and approvals on security and law and order issues. “There are also matters relating to project proposals of above Rs 10 crore, policy approvals, cabinet decisions, approvals of contract and memorandum of understanding,” she said. Bedi contended that these files come to her as “they need the Lt Governor’s approval as per the business rules and as per the mandate of the Union Territories Act”.

She said the rules clearly state that the last word is that of the Lt Governor and added that in many files the chief minister has written asking officers not to meet her. Bedi said the standard response from her office has been to ask them to read the rules. She said that while the chief minister and cabinet have the powers to function, it does not preclude the powers and responsibilities of the Lt Governor. She recalled that the matter was referred to the Home Ministry, who had more than once clarified the role and responsibilities of elected representatives and also of the Lt Governor. ”

But then whose fault is it if it is dismissed as mere interpretation?” she asked. Justifying her weekend visits, she said every Lt Governor has the freedom of movement in her own region to know of the filthy drains and choked ponds and grievances of the people. Had the elected representatives been to these areas effectively with or without senior public officials, these grievances would not have been there forever, Bedi said. “If we work together we can make Puducherry the best Union Territory within a few months,” she said. The former IPS officer has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on many issues, including one relating to admission of students in government quota to post graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges here. Bedi, whose office had sought a CBI probe into “alleged corruption in admission of students to PG medical courses in deemed universities here, had also said that officers too need to be rotated to check over-familiarisation with vested interests.

The former IPS officer has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on many issues, including one relating to admission of students in government quota to post graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges here. Bedi, whose office had sought a CBI probe into “alleged corruption in admission of students to PG medical courses in deemed universities here, had also said that officers too need to be rotated to check over-familiarisation with vested interests.