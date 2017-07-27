Nitish Kumar swearing in ceremony: JDU leader is CM again, Sushil Modi his deputy

Nitish Kumar along with Sushil Modi at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar swearing in ceremony: Amid the political tussle in Bihar that uppended the previous Mahagathbandhan government, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar today took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 6th time, having abandoned the previous ally Lalu Yadav led RJD and Congress party. After a period of 4 long years, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) are together again to form the government in Bihar. While Kumar sworn-in as the CM, BJP’s Sushil Modi took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the chief minister and his deputy today within minutes of the oath taking ceremony: “Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi while reacting to the Nitish Kumar’s move said, “Mandate was given to Nitish ji for the anti-communal fight but now he has joined hands with them for his personal politics.” He added, “People can do anything for power and politics, there are no rules and no credibility.”

Congratulations to @NitishKumar ji & @SushilModi ji. Looking forward to working together for Bihar’s progress & prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2017

Nitish Kumar on July 26th resigned as the Bihar CM, breaking the two-year-old mahagathbandhan that was formed after the 2015 legislative elections between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress(INC) and Janata Dal United (JDU) in the state. Kumar’s resignation came as a shock in between all the chaos that was created over Tejashwi Yadav’s won’t quit comment. As soon as Nitish Kumar’s resignation was accepted by the new Governor of Bihar on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had taken to Twitter to congratulate the JDU leader. He wrote, “Congratulate Nitish Ji on joining fight against corruption. 125 crore people welcome and support this honesty.” He added, “To rise above political differences & fight against corruption in country & in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour.”