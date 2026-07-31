Not every investment leads to a loss, but some can certainly stall your financial progress.

Most investors are constantly on the lookout for new investment opportunities. Questions like which stock to buy, which mutual fund is better, whether to increase SIPs, or which FD option to choose are frequently discussed.

However, one question is rarely asked. Does every investment currently in your portfolio still deserve to be there?

Our portfolios grow over time. You might have bought an ELSS scheme to save taxes, purchased a stock based on a friend’s advice, invested in a thematic fund after noticing a sector trend, or subscribed to an IPO. Some investments turned out well, others were average, and there are some you probably haven’t even looked at in years.

Such investments aren’t necessarily in the red; they might even be generating modest returns. However, if they are significantly underperforming compared to the rest of your portfolio, no longer align with your current needs, or are simply sitting there because you never considered selling them, they can certainly slow down your wealth creation journey.

These are the investments that many financial advisors label as ‘dead investments.’

The biggest issue with them isn’t that they cause you to lose money. The real loss lies in the fact that they tie up your capital in a place where its full potential isn’t being realized.

What exactly is a ‘dead investment’?

The name suggests an investment that has completely failed or resulted in massive losses. But the reality is quite different.

Not every investment that yields poor returns is a ‘Dead Investment.’ Markets fluctuate constantly. Often, even good stocks and mutual funds underperform for a year or two before recovering.

Similarly, not every old investment can be dismissed as useless. The real question is whether the reason you made that investment still exists today.

Suppose you bought an ELSS fund 8 to 10 years ago to save taxes. The lock in period ended years ago, and your investment goals have since changed, yet the fund remains in your portfolio. Or perhaps you purchased a thematic fund during a sector rally, but that theme is no longer as strong as it once was. In such cases, it is essential to evaluate the investment not merely based on returns, but also on its current relevance.

In other words, the true test of an investment lies not just in how much it has earned, but in whether it still aligns with your financial goals, risk appetite, and overall portfolio strategy. This is precisely how an investment begins to turn into a ‘dead investment.’

How do such investments accumulate in a portfolio?

If an investment is no longer useful, why don’t people sell it?

The primary reason is that investing is not merely a numbers game; emotions play a significant role as well.

Often, we remain attached to a stock or mutual fund simply because we conducted extensive research before buying it. Sometimes, the investment was made based on the advice of someone close to us. There are also investments we put off selling for years, thinking, “Let’s wait a little longer, perhaps it will bounce back.”

This is why portfolios gradually accumulate investments that neither yield significant returns nor contribute meaningfully to achieving financial goals.

Investment experts say the biggest mistake is focusing solely on poor returns, or equating being in profit with success. An investment should also be evaluated based on whether it continues to serve its intended purpose within your portfolio.

Arjun Guha Thakurta, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says, “Investors often assume an investment becomes ‘dead’ only when it starts losing money and generating losses. But in practice, assessing an investment is about much more than looking at returns. It is also about understanding whether the investment still makes sense in the portfolio and whether it is playing the role it was originally intended to play.”

Look beyond returns, keep an eye on these indicators too

Many investors hold onto a stock or fund simply because it hasn’t incurred a loss. However, this approach does not present the full picture.

Consider an equity mutual fund that has delivered a total return of 15 to 20% over five years. At first glance, this might seem reasonable.

However, on an annualized basis, it works out to just around 3 to 4%, a return comparable to what a standard fixed deposit might offer. In such a scenario, if you took on the risk associated with equities, did you actually reap adequate rewards?

That is why, when reviewing an investment, one should consider factors beyond just absolute returns.

Is the investment consistently underperforming its benchmark and peers?

Do the company or fund’s fundamentals remain as strong as before?

Have your financial goals changed?

Does this investment still align with your asset allocation?

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says, “Poor returns alone are not reason enough to write off an investment. Investors should look at whether the business has weakened, the sector has changed, or the investment no longer serves the purpose for which it was bought.”

Often, the most crucial question is this: if you had that same money today, would you buy that same investment again?

The biggest loss isn’t a direct financial loss; it is ‘opportunity cost’

An investment might not be incurring a loss; in fact, it might even be showing a modest profit, which is why you may feel reluctant to sell it. But the real question is whether your money is working to its full potential there.

This is where the concept of ‘Opportunity Cost’ comes in. It refers to the potential growth you missed out on, how much more your money could have grown had it been placed in a better investment.

Suppose you invest ₹10 lakh in an instrument that yields an average annual return of 4% over the next 10 years. If that same money had instead grown at 10% per annum, the difference between the two outcomes could amount to lakhs of rupees. This is the earnings you forfeit simply by not reviewing an investment in time.

Adhil Shetty states, “Even if an investment is not losing money, it can still slow wealth creation if it delivers low returns for many years. The highest cost is the return you give up by not moving to a better investment.”

Here is what that looks like in practice. Imagine two investors who each invest ₹20,000 per month for 20 years. The first investor puts all the money into an investment yielding an average annual return of 7%. The second investor adopts a better asset allocation strategy, achieving an average annual return of 13%. Both invested the same amount for the same period, yet the results differ drastically. At a 7% return, the total corpus grows to approximately ₹1crore, whereas at a 13% return, the same amount grows to nearly ₹2 crore.

Thakurta explains, “Neither investor has lost money, but Investor B saw double the return due to the right asset allocation mix allowing for compounding to work in their favour.”

This is why experts advise reviewing one’s portfolio periodically. Often, the biggest loss stems not from making a poor investment, but from holding onto an investment for years that fails to generate a better future for your money.

When should you realize that your investment isn’t just underperforming, but has become a ‘dead investment’?

It is not right to sell an investment simply because it hasn’t performed well for a year or two. Market fluctuations are inevitable, and even good stocks and mutual funds can lag behind for a while before bouncing back. However, there are certain signs that should not be ignored.

1. The investment consistently lags behind its benchmark and peers

There is no need to panic if a mutual fund or stock underperforms for a few months. However, if it consistently trails its benchmark and other investment options in the same category for several years, you need to understand why.

Thakurta says, “If a fund continues to lag over three to five years because of a change in investment strategy, deterioration in the underlying portfolio, or weakening fundamentals, it deserves a closer review.”

2. The original reason for the investment no longer exists

Every investment has a purpose. Someone might have invested for their children’s education, another to save taxes, someone else for retirement, or perhaps in anticipation of a boom in a specific sector. But goals change over time, life priorities shift, and markets change too. If the fundamental purpose of the investment is gone, there is no point in keeping it in your portfolio simply out of habit.

3. The story of the company or sector has changed

Often, the problem lies not with the market, but with the specific company or sector where you have invested your money. Persistently weak earnings, management-related disputes, questions around corporate governance, a weakening business model, or structural changes within the entire sector are signs that should not be overlooked.

Adhil Shetty says, “Investors should watch for warning signs such as weakening earnings, repeated management or governance issues, or major changes in the industry that could affect future growth.”

4. Your asset allocation has changed completely

Suppose you initially created a portfolio with an 80% equity and 20% debt split. A market rally over the past few years may have shifted that ratio to 90:10 or 95:5, without you having to do anything, which means your risk exposure has increased significantly. Sometimes, an investment becomes a ‘dead investment’ simply because it is disrupting the balance of your entire portfolio.

5. You are holding onto it based solely on hope

This is perhaps the most common mistake. Many investors say, “I’ll sell it once it gets back to my purchase price.” But the market is unaware of your purchase price. If you are holding an investment simply to avoid booking a loss, your decision is likely driven more by emotion than by data.

Thakurta says, “Markets do not know what price an investor paid. Investors should compare an investment with its peers and judge it over a longer time frame instead of anchoring their decision to the price they originally paid.”

Shetty also advises investors to avoid both haste and excessive waiting. According to him, “The decision should be based on whether there is a credible path to recovery rather than on the hope that the investment will eventually bounce back.”

How to conduct a portfolio ‘health check’: ask yourself these questions once a year

Most investors look at their portfolios only when there is a major market crash or when a particular stock suddenly surges. But the market does not dictate the right time to review investments; your financial plan does.

Experts believe that reviewing one’s portfolio once a year is sufficient for most investors. However, if a major life event occurs, such as marriage, the birth of a child, buying a home, changing jobs, or approaching retirement, an interim review may be warranted.

Shetty says, “Reviewing your portfolio once or twice a year is enough for most investors. Looking at it too often can lead to decisions driven by short-term market movements instead of long-term goals.”

Make sure to seek answers to these questions during your annual portfolio review.

1. Would I buy this investment today?

If you had the same amount of money today, would you invest it again in the same stock, mutual fund, or other investment? If the answer is no, it could be a sign that it is time to re-evaluate that investment.

2. Is this investment still aligned with my goals?

Every investment should have a specific purpose. If that purpose has been fulfilled or has changed, you should re-examine the reasons for keeping it in your portfolio.

3. Has my asset allocation changed?

Market rallies or downturns can alter the ratio of equity to debt over time, which changes the risk profile of your portfolio. Thakurta says, “An investor who started with an 80:20 allocation between equity and debt may find that after a strong bull market the portfolio has shifted to 90:10 and hence would need to reduce their equity exposure while increasing their debt.”

4. Is my investment still holding its own against better alternatives?

It is essential to review how your investments are performing against their benchmarks and peers every year. A period of underperformance lasting a month or two, or even a year, is not necessarily a cause for concern. But if the gap persists over the long term, you need to understand the underlying reasons.

5. Will my portfolio still get me to my goal?

This is perhaps the most important question of all. If you started investing 15 to 20 years ago for retirement, your children’s education, or to buy a home, you must periodically assess whether the current pace of your investments is sufficient to reach that goal.

As Thakurta puts it, “A good review therefore goes beyond returns and looks at asset allocation, diversification, liquidity, and whether the portfolio is still on track to achieve the goals it was built for.”

Conclusion

Sometimes, the best investment decision isn’t making a new investment, but exiting an old one.

In the investment world, the conversation often revolves around finding the next “multibagger” or choosing the right mutual fund. But there is another side to long term wealth creation, identifying investments that are no longer serving you well.

Not every underperforming investment is a dead investment. Similarly, not every profitable investment is necessarily a good one. The real question is simply this: is this investment working as hard for my money as it should be?

If the answer is no, it might be time to declutter your portfolio. After all, sometimes getting ahead in the race isn’t about running faster; it’s about shedding unnecessary weight.

Disclaimer: The term “dead investment” used in this article does not necessarily refer to investments that have incurred losses. It refers to investments that may no longer align with an investor’s financial goals, portfolio strategy or wealth-creation objectives. The expert views included in this article are intended to provide general guidance and should not be interpreted as personalised investment advice. Readers should seek professional financial advice before taking any investment decision.

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