Westinghouse Electric Company, one of the oldest and best-known names in the US power industry, has confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The company announced the decision on Friday but did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or the expected price range.

By filing confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Westinghouse can keep its financial details private while it works through the regulatory process before making them public closer to the listing. The IPO will go ahead only if market conditions remain favourable.

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Nuclear companies are finding fresh investor interest

Westinghouse’s planned listing comes at a time when investor interest in nuclear energy companies is growing rapidly. The surge is being driven by the massive expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, which has led technology companies to build more data centres across the United States. These facilities require huge amounts of electricity, increasing demand for reliable sources of power such as nuclear energy.

As a result, several nuclear companies have chosen to raise money through public markets this year. X-Energy and Standard Nuclear have already completed traditional IPOs, while Holtec Nuclear recently filed for a New York listing.

Unlike the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) route that was once popular with emerging companies, many businesses in the nuclear sector are now choosing the more traditional IPO process.

A company with more than a century of history

Westinghouse traces its roots back to 1886, when inventor George Westinghouse founded the company. He played a key role in bringing alternating current (AC) electricity into commercial use, helping shape the modern power industry.

The company has remained one of the biggest names in nuclear technology. It built the world’s first commercial pressurised water nuclear reactor in Shippingport, Pennsylvania, in 1957.

Today, more than half of the nuclear reactors operating around the world use Westinghouse technology, making it one of the most influential companies in the global nuclear industry.

Ownership has changed over the years

Although Westinghouse has a long history, the company has gone through several restructurings and ownership changes over the past few decades.

In 2023, Canadian uranium producer Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners bought Westinghouse in a deal valued at about $7.9 billion. Brookfield owns a 51% stake in the company, while Cameco holds the remaining 49%.

Last year, Westinghouse and its owners also signed an agreement with the US Commerce Department under which the US government will help arrange financing and speed up approvals for at least $80 billion worth of nuclear reactor projects using Westinghouse technology.

Strengthening the US nuclear supply chain

The company has also been expanding its role in the country’s nuclear industry. Last month, Westinghouse announced a partnership with the US Department of Energy aimed at strengthening the country’s commercial nuclear supply chain. The collaboration is intended to support domestic nuclear manufacturing and help meet growing electricity demand in the years ahead.

What the confidential filing means

A confidential IPO filing allows a company and the SEC to review and revise registration documents away from public attention. Companies can discuss disclosures with regulators without immediately revealing detailed financial information to investors.

Westinghouse has not yet said when it plans to launch the IPO. More information, including its financial performance, the number of shares being offered and the expected price range, is expected to be disclosed once the company moves closer to its public listing.