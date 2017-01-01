National Security Guard’s website hacked; PM Modi called for ‘Free Kashmir’

The hack on nsg.gov.in was done on Sunday and the hacker group identifies itself as ‘Alone Injector’. The attackers filled the website with messages written in an obscene language and the prime target was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (IE Photo)

An unknown hacking group has attacked the website of National Security Guard (NSG) and filled it with crude and vulgar words. The hack was done on Sunday and the hacker group identifies itself as ‘Alone Injector’. The attackers filled the website with messages written in an obscene language and the prime target was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The website has a picture of police beating people with sticks, on its home page, and along with it are the words – “Free Kashmir”. The hackers are speculated to be from the neighbouring country of Pakistan as the texts had references from ISI and slogans praising the country.

Hacking and cyber attacks have recently been in the news after a hacking group called Legion made a slew of attacks on the official Twitter accounts of Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya and even the Indian National Congress. The group was found to be posting abusive tweets from all these accounts. They even went on to provide specific details about the absconding liquor baron, including Mallya’s passport, residency permit in the UK, domestic and overseas assets, letters and more.

