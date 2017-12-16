PM Narendra Modi reveals plan to execute 15 new Railways projects in North East at a cost of over Rs 47,000 crore

PM Narendra Modi said that as a gate-way to South East Asia, Mizoram stands to gain immensely. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that his government is committed to bringing all state capitals of North East region on the rail map. Speaking in Aizwal, the prime minister said, “The Government of India is executing 15 New Rail Line projects of 1385 kilometres length, at a cost of over Rs.47,000 crore.” Speaking at a public rally, the prime minister said that the NDA government had been following Act East Policy since coming to power at the Centre. “As a gate-way to South East Asia, Mizoram stands to gain immensely from this. It can emerge as a key transit point for trade with Myanmar and Bangladesh,” he added.

The prime minister while talking about the progress of Mizoram also said that the high rate of literacy, scenic beauty of the state and availability of large English speaking population makes the state a perfect blend to develop as a model tourist destination. PM Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Mizoram and Meghalaya today also spoke on bamboo, which is the lakhs of people in the Northeast. “Bamboo has been under a very restrictive regulatory regime. Because of this, you cannot transport or sell the Bamboo produced in your own field without the permit,” he added.

“Our Government with an aim to reduce this pain, has changed the regulatory regime and now there will be no requirement of any permit or permission for producing, transporting and selling Bamboo and its products produced by farmers in their own fields,” the prime minister said further. He hoped that with the effort of the government, farmers will be benefitted and will add to increase their income by the double by 2022. Earlier, the prime minister also inaugurated 60 MW Tuirial hydroelectric power project in Mizoram. With this, the state became the third power surplus state in the north-east, after Sikkim and Tripura.

“The enchanting and effervescent Northeast calls. Looking forward to visiting Mizoram and Meghalaya tomorrow, where various development projects will be inaugurated. These projects will add impetus to the development journey of the Northeast,” the prime minister had earlier tweeted ahead of the visit.