By Venkatesh Naidu

The Job:

Twenty-four years in insurance and my obsession hasn’t changed. Make it simple, make it trustworthy. At BajajCapital Insurance Broking, I finally have the perfect canvas to do just that. My role is about getting every function in the business to ask the same two questions before anything else: How will this help our customer? How will this delight them? If the answer isn’t clear, we almost always trash the project. No exceptions.

The Weekdays

I call my weekdays boring and I mean that as a compliment. Boring means there’s a rhythm to everything. Same wake-up time, same fitness regime, same bowl of oatmeal every morning. I head to the office at the same time every day. The predictability frees up mental energy for what actually matters. At work, the day is reviews, partner conversations, and checking in with the team and I mean everyone. From the security guard at the door to our senior leadership. I have a reputation for remembering things like birthdays, a conversation from months ago, a name from a brief introduction. People feel seen when you remember them. Evenings are for family conversations, cooking my own meal, and meditation. My daily detox, all three of them.

The Weekend

Saturday evenings are when I nurture my spiritual side, an hour at the temple, sometimes two. Sundays start with a longer gym session, followed by unhurried conversations with family and a long lunch with friends. Evenings are quiet, I use that time to reflect on the week gone by and think through what’s ahead. And then there’s movie night. Every genre, no filters I’m a proper movie buff. On a good weekend, I squeeze in a round of golf at one of my favourite courses in Gurgaon, where the coffee is honestly as good as the game.

The Toys

The full Apple ecosystem my iPhone, MacBook, iPad. Research, reading, movies, family photos, it handles everything. And then there’s my RoyalEnfield Thunderbird 500. I don’t get to ride as often as I’d like, but every time I do, it puts a smile on my face that nothing else quite matches.

The Logos

Two logos that genuinely move me, Jaguar, for that coiled, ready-to-leap energy that feels powerful without being loud. And Apple, for proving that simplicity and brilliance aren’t opposites. Both say everything without saying much at all.

The author is the CEO at Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking