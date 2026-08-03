BigBasket’s delayed pivot to quick commerce is proving expensive as it struggles to gain relevance in India’s fastest-growing instant delivery market.

The Tata Digital-backed online grocer reported a 66% year-on-year jump in FY26 losses to Rs 3,073 crore, even as revenue rose just 7.7% to Rs 8,223 crore, according to Tata Sons’ latest annual report. The widening gap between growth and profitability highlights the challenge before new chief executive Amit Nanda: improve unit economics while rebuilding market share in a business now dominated by Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

BigBasket began shifting towards quick commerce in FY25 and accelerated investments in BBNow, dark stores and fulfilment infrastructure in FY26. But those investments have yet to translate into meaningful top-line growth.

The broader quick-commerce market has expanded rapidly, with gross merchandise value (GMV) growing from $1.6 billion to $11.3 billion in FY26—an 11-fold increase. Against that backdrop, BigBasket’s single-digit revenue growth suggests it is losing ground to rivals.

The transition has also come at a steep cost. Since Tata Digital acquired BigBasket in May 2021, the company has accumulated losses of Rs 8,527 crore, exceeding its FY26 revenue. Nearly one-third of those losses came in FY26 alone. (See chart.)

ALSO READ SBI mops up $7.5 billion under RBI swap window

“The company was the last to realise that customers had shifted from scheduled grocery delivery to quick commerce,” said Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence. “Many of its legacy users migrated to Blinkit, Zepto or Instamart, and winning them back has become significantly harder.”

Industry estimates put Blinkit’s market share at about 45%, followed by Zepto at 25% and Instamart at 23%. BigBasket is estimated to hold about 5%, while Amazon Now, Flipkart Minutes and JioMart together account for roughly 2%, according to analysts.

Costly transition

The surge in losses reflects more than aggressive discounting. BigBasket spent FY26 overhauling its operating model, replacing its legacy network with larger-format dark stores carrying nearly 25,000 SKUs, while expanding its quick-commerce footprint. Running multiple operating formats during the transition inflated costs without generating comparable sales.

“They have pivoted to larger-format stores, but this isn’t necessarily something that works in the short term,” said an industry executive. “If demand isn’t sufficient, utilisation suffers and capital gets locked up. Bigger stores improve efficiency only when throughput is high.”

The risks are evident elsewhere. Swiggy Instamart also expanded into larger dark stores, but utilisation has lagged behind Blinkit and Zepto, highlighting the challenge of scaling infrastructure ahead of demand.

Competition has intensified further. Zepto’s November 2025 decision to waive delivery and handling charges on orders above Rs 99 sparked a subsidy war, while Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes entered the market (in FY26) with aggressive pricing.

“The current environment in quick commerce is not very favourable for external funding,” said Naveen Malpani, partner and consumer industry leader at Grant Thornton Bharat. “Competition is intense and there is limited room for players to grow.”

Search for differentiation

BigBasket’s traditional strength in private labels has also become less of a competitive advantage as shoppers increasingly favour established brands.

“Private labels alone are no longer a defensible positioning,” said Meena. “Blinkit has positioned itself around convenience, Zepto around everyday low prices, while Instamart focuses on assortment. BigBasket needs to clearly define who it is targeting.”

Tata’s response is becoming clearer. BigBasket is narrowing operations from 76 markets to around 40 profitable cities, while betting on a denser network of more than 700 large-format dark stores and tighter capital allocation, according to industry executives.

Whether that will be enough remains uncertain. Unlike Blinkit, which is backed by Zomato’s profitable food-delivery business, BigBasket operates within the still loss-making Tata Digital ecosystem. Unless it can improve order density and sharpen its value proposition, the cost of its quick-commerce transformation is likely to continue outpacing its growth.