Heavy monsoon rain wrought havoc across India over the weekend, triggering flash floods and landslides, blocking roads and forcing thousands of people to move to safer places. At least eight people were killed in Kerala, and others suffered injuries as torrential downpours and cloudburst-like intense rainfall battered the southern state.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also continue to battle floods, while road and school closures have been reported from parts of northwest India. Gujarat, meanwhile, is recovering from torrential rain and flood-like conditions that forced 27,856 people to relocate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rain in parts of these states.

Eight dead, 8 missing in Kerala, yellow alert issued

Eight people died, eight remained missing, and 13 were injured following heavy rainfall in Kerala, as per the state government, cited by PTI. As many as 5,792 people have been moved to 209 relief camps, whereas 27 houses were destroyed and another 196 were partially damaged. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) stated some areas received up to 320 mm of rain on Sunday, leading to landslides and flooding in several parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department’s Met Centre Thiruvananthapuram has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm in 24 hours at one or two places in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam and Kasaragod.

Gujarat on yellow alert after torrential rain

Gujarat is recovering from torrential rain and flood-like conditions that forced 27,856 people to relocate.

Ambika taluka in Surat received up to 611 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending Saturday morning, according to State Emergency Operation Centre data cited by PTI. Seventeen NDRF and 33 SDRF teams, along with Army personnel, were deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Twenty-two of Gujarat’s 206 dams were put on high alert due to rising water levels.

IMD Ahmedabad has issued a yellow alert for Sunday. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Morbi and Kutch.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and surface winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely across several districts.

Flash floods hit Jammu and Kashmir, schools shut

A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, damaging two houses and two shops and sweeping away two cars, PTI reported, citing officials.

Mud, boulders and slush inundated the main market and blocked the Kishtwar-Chatroo-Sinthan National Highway, which was later restored.

Persistent rain also prompted authorities to close schools in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts and move classes online.

102 roads closed in Himachal

As many as 102 roads were closed in Himachal Pradesh following landslides and flash floods triggered by rain, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre, PTI reported.

Mandi had the most closures at 43, followed by Kullu at 33. Twenty-eight water supply schemes and 11 transformers were also disrupted. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places remains in place till August 7.

Assam, Arunachal reel under floods

Assam’s flood situation improved slightly, but 1,78,837 people across seven districts remained affected, according to an ASDMA bulletin. The flood death toll stood at 82, with no fresh fatalities reported in the previous 24 hours. Around 15,000 displaced people were staying in 44 relief camps.

In Arunachal Pradesh, floods and landslides have claimed seven lives and affected 1,55,763 people, as per PTI. As many as 665 villages across 28 districts have been impacted.

Maharashtra landslide blocks road

Continuous rain triggered a landslide at Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, ANI reported. Rocks and debris blocked the Taloda-Dhadgaon route. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Amid widespread monsoon damage, the Centre has approved the advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore as its share of the State Disaster Response Fund to seven flood-affected states, PTI reported.