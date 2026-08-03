Zee Entertainment finds itself in a legal bind after securing shareholder approval for its Rs 3,143.5-crore promoter fund raise and employee stock option plan on Friday, only hours later for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bar the company from the securities market for two months and its promoters, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, for one year.

The regulator also imposed penalties totalling Rs 1.48 crore over the unauthorised pledge of Zee’s land in Hyderabad to secure loans taken by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.The shareholder-approved preferential issue of convertible warrants was intended to infuse fresh capital into Zee while enabling the promoters to raise their stake in the broadcaster.

The timing has now raised a key question: Can Zee proceed with the issue, or will Sebi’s order effectively put the fund raise on hold until the restrictions lapse or are stayed by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)?

A company spokesperson said the Sebi order had no direct bearing on Zee’s fund-raising plan. “Pursuant to the regulatory approvals received from the stock exchanges and from its shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting conducted on 31st July 2026, the company will further take all required steps to successfully complete the fund-raising exercise,” the spokesperson said, adding that required measures in accordance with the law would be taken against the allegations levied against Zee and its promoters in the Sebi order.

Legal Framework

Legal experts, however, say the Sebi order creates an immediate hurdle, with opinions differing on whether the issue can automatically resume after the two-month embargo or whether Zee will first have to seek regulatory clarification.

“The company itself cannot issue any securities for at least two months,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern. “Zee has received shareholder approval, but it hasn’t yet issued the warrants. Since the Sebi order prevents the company from issuing securities during this period, it cannot move ahead.”

Subramanian expects the promoters to approach SAT without delay. While the Sebi order specifically names Chandra and Goenka, it does not expressly cover promoter-linked entities such as Mauritius-based Sunbright, the proposed warrant subscriber. “That remains a grey area,” he said, noting that the order does not explicitly bar such entities.

Corporate lawyer and senior Supreme Court advocate HP Ranina also believes the preferential issue cannot proceed immediately. “Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka cannot subscribe to these warrants while the one-year restraint remains in force. Zee has also been barred from the securities market for two months. Therefore, at least for the next two months these convertible warrants cannot be issued,” he said.

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Appellate Options

Ranina said the promoters would almost certainly appeal, although there was no certainty SAT would grant interim relief. Until then, Zee may have little choice but to defer the issue and disclose the postponement to the stock exchanges.

Pradyun Chakravarty, partner at legal firm King Stubb & Kasiva, said the Sebi order would trigger greater scrutiny from stock exchanges, intermediaries and investors. Any increase in promoter shareholding, he said, would have to be carefully evaluated for compliance with Sebi’s directions. Continued regulatory scrutiny could also prompt institutional investors to seek stronger governance standards and board oversight, although the Sebi order alone would not alter promoter control.

Securities law practitioner CS Anand Kankani described the situation as unusual because Sebi’s order came on the same day shareholders approved the preferential allotment. Since the resolution pre-dated the regulator’s order, Zee could first seek clarification from Sebi on whether the issue can proceed, he said. If permission is denied, the company could seek interim relief from SAT.

Beyond the immediate impact on the fund raise, the Sebi action has revived governance concerns around Zee and its promoters. Subramanian said InGovern had previously flagged the regulatory overhang arising from repeated Sebi proceedings involving the company. The continuing uncertainty, he said, could weigh on investor sentiment.

For now, Zee’s shareholder-approved capital raise remains caught between regulatory restrictions and the prospect of appellate relief, with the next phase of the battle likely to play out before SAT.