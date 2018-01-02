Mumbai Bandh Live Updates: After Dalit, Maratha clashes in Pune, train services affected

Mumbai Bandh Live Updates: Agitators call for action. (ANI)

Mumbai Bandh LIVE Updates: An event led by Dalits to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa’s army, turned violent on Monday afternoon when a clash broke out, leaving at least one person dead. Following the clash, there were calls for Mumbai Bandh. The clashes had led to at least one person being killed and several injured. Many trains operations were stalled by hundreds of people at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla. Additional Commission of Police Lakhmi Gautam said, “There are groups of people attempting a raasta roko (to block the way). The police has managed to avoid it so far.”

Here are the Mumbai Bandh LIVE Updates:

2:06 PM: Pune: Buses vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi; all bus services to Ahemadnagar, Aurangabad suspended.

2:03 PM: Dalit groups are trying to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, but have been stopped near Chembur Naka. The police is not permitting protesters to move ahead. Meanwhile, anti-RSS slogans can be reportedly heard at the rally.

2:02 PM: Spoke to Maharashtra CM, demand that this matter should be inquired; action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don’t recur: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on violence between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.

(ANI)

1:59 PM: Request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. 10 lakh compensation for victim’s kin: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

1:50 PM: Protestors have stopped traffic on Sion-Panvel highway, near Chembur. They are trying to march towards Ambedkar Garden.