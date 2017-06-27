Modi-Trump meet: US president to PM Modi, you have done a great job; I would like to congratulate you

Donald Trump praises Narendra Modi for his efforts in India. (Twitter)

Modi-Trump meet: Significantly, US President, when he met Prime Minister Modi, in his initial comments in front of gathered photographers inside the White House said, “You have done a great job; I would like to congratulate you. It’s a great honour to have PM Modi here who has been such a great PM.” Clearly impressed by the policies that PM Modi has promoted, Trump added, ”You have done a great job economically and you are doing well in so many ways, I would like to congratulate you.” PM Modi on his part referred to the “immense warmth” with which he was received at the White House as an honour for 125 billion Indians. “The way I have been welcomed by the President and the First Lady is the honour for 125 billion Indians,” Modi said at the White House. “I remember very well when he (Trump) was not even the President and he visited India in 2014 and when media asked him about me, he was full of very warm remarks and observations about me. I am still very grateful,” Modi said. Earlier, Trump tweeted about the arrival of Modi and called him “a true friend”.

When the delegation-level talks between India and USA in the cabinet room at the White House started, PM Modi said, “You are the world’s oldest democracy, while we are the world’s largest democracy.” Replying to this President Trump said,”Thank you for ordering equipment from US; no one makes military equipment like the US.”

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets President Donald Trump at the Oval room in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ptwiGcLGP8 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Hours before the Modi-Trump meet, the US on Monday also declared the Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist.