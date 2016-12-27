Mayawati hits back at Narendra Modi, says raids have exposed anti-Dalit agenda of BJP

Mayawati lashes out at the Centre, claiming that the Rulling party is misusing its power due to polls and trying to tarnish her and party’s image. (ANI)

In a major setback for Mayawati on Monday, authorities had launched a probe to investigate her brother Anand Kumar for his alleged links with builders and certain benami properties. A totally unfazed Mayawati today held a press conference and lashed out at PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the ruling BJP is misusing its power due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections and trying to tarnish her and her party, the BSP’s image. Mayawati stated that all BSP bank accounts are legal and deposits in the bank account were the money that were collected as party funds honestly sans any wrongdoing. According to a TV report, Enforcement Directorate found Rs 105 cr in BSP bank accounts, though Maya says that the source of all the money was legal and was collected before the cash ban. Anand Kumar is alleged to have as much as Rs 1.43 cr in his account. Mayawati said that the raids exposes Centre’s ‘anti dalit’ agenda. Meanwhile, Income tax department has sent a notice regarding this matter after a complaint was received against benami property acquired by him – investigation would now take place to probe the property case. Many builders too were sent the notice. It comes as a huge shock for Mayawati especially when political parties are in election mode for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2017. Here is what Mayawati said:

1. We have deposited the money collected as party funds honestly in the bank account, no wrongdoings: Mayawati

2. BJP is misusing the state machinery to malign the name of BSP party-BSP Chief Mayawati

3. As always BSP has deposited the accumulative money to banks following the rules : BSP chief Mayawati

4.This is party’s fund, should we throw it away? All our money is accounted: BSP chief Mayawati