Mamata Banerjee government cancels booking for event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly cancelled an event, in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was scheduled to take part, at a government-owned auditorium in Kolkata.

CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly cancelled an event, in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was scheduled to take part, at a government-owned auditorium in Kolkata. RSS leader Jishnu Bose today alleged Bhagwat had to attend a programme of Sister Nivedita Foundation but permission was denied. Mahajati Sadan was the venue and it was booked on June 29. It has been learnt that the programme was scheduled to be held on October 3, according to India Today report. The development comes even as ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP-RSS are at loggerheads over an array of issues in the state. This is not the first time that Bhagwat’s event has been cancelled. Earlier in January, Kolkata Police had denied permission to hold another RSS rally.

Mahajati Sadan is an iconic auditorium. Reports say that Subhas Chandra Bose had requested Noble laureate, Rabindranath Tagore, to set up an auditorium. Subsequently, Tagore laid the foundation stone of Mahajati Sadan on August 19, 1939.

Watch this video

Planned some major repairs inside auditorium during the time of Bhagwat’s event:Secy of Kolkata’s Mahajati Sadan Auditorium #BhagwatBlocked pic.twitter.com/foSAwT1T3i — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2017

In January, RSS had moved Kolkata High Court on Friday and acquired permission to hold a rally in Brigade Parade Grounds after Kolkata police did not give approval. The reason was written and signed by the Joint Commissioner of Police and sent to the RSS pracharak. It said that the Brigade Parade Grounds is going to be occupied as it is used as a transit camps for the Gangasagar Mela pilgrims and vehicles, and will be used till January 18.

The High Court had allowed entry of maximum 4000 invitees and non-invitees should not be allowed. It has asked Kolkata police to make all arrangements for maintaining security.