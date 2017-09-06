Lucknow metro faces technical glitches on day 1, temporarily stopped near Alambagh station; see pics

Lucknow metro faced a technical glitch on its first public run. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Lucknow metro service which was opened for public use on Wednesday morning faced a technical glitch on its first public run, reported ANI. The metro which was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stopped temporarily stopped near Alambagh station due to technical glitches. According to a report by Zee News, there was panic among the passengers as the AC and lights went off. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) officials have reached the spot and are trying to fix the problem.

The first phase of the metro train in Lucknow was jointly flagged off by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 8.5-km-long ‘priority corridor’ from Transport Nagar to Charbagh will be opened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. “The wait for travelling in the Lucknow Metro is over. The services will be opened for the public use from tomorrow. The metro service will help reduce air pollution in the state capital, in the long run, will contribute to savings in terms of money and time for the passengers,” CM Adityanath had said at the inaugural ceremony.

(Source: ANI)

Adityanath had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre which contributed the bulk of the funds to the project. “The UP Government is working on the lines of Prime Minister Modi to fulfil his every dream for the betterment and development of country. I am thankful to the whole team who made the Lucknow Metro project a reality. I am grateful to Governor Ram Naik, who inspires me to work tirelessly,” he said.

A total of Rs 6,00,080 crore were invested in the Lucknow Metro Project. “We have spent overall Rs. 6,00,080 crore in the construction of the Lucknow Metro. The amount of Rs. 13,000 crore was given by the Indian Government, Rs. 278 crore was spent by the UP Government and Rs. 3,502 was spent by the European Investment bank,” informed Adityanath.