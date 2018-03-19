LIVE: JNU students, Delhi Police clash during protest against professor outside Vasant Kunj Police Station

JNU. (ANI)

In a major development, clashes broke out between police and students of Jawaharlal National University (JNU) in front of Vasant Kunj Police Station where the students were protesting against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed students in class. Reacting to the matter, Milind Dumbere, DCP South West Delhi, said, “Matter is being dealt according to law. Notice has been issued and he (JNU professor accused of sexual harassment) has been called tomorrow to join the investigation.”

Here are all the live updates:

8:22 pm: The teachers said eight complaints were filed by as many women students, however, the Delhi Police chose to register only one FIR based on only one of the complaints.

8:19 pm: Over 50 JNU professors have accused the police of disregarding procedures and are demanding registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against the varsity professor.