Kulbhushan Jadhav death row: Jawan Chandu Chavan’s kin details horrific tales of torture by Pakistan

With the country continues to remain outraged over the death sentence given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan yesterday, another saga of inhuman treatment rendered by the neighbouring country has come to light, a report by News 18 has said. Indian soldier Chandu Chavan had crossed over to the LoC last year but was soon returned by Pakistan.

The report by News 18 further quoted a kin of Chavan as saying that even the Indian soldier was tortured and asked to speak before the camera, exactly what they wanted him to, just like in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

On Tuesday, Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit had termed Kulbhusan Jadhav a terrorist and said that he deserved to die.

The Indian national was arrested by Pakistani authorities, after which a video was released showing him confessing to being a RAW spy. Pakistan had claimed that Jadhav had been involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

He has allegedly admitted to being recruited by RAW in 2013 and establishing a base in Chabahar(Iran) 10 years prior to recruitment, to make journeys to Karachi and Balochistan. Pakistani army officials claimed that Jadhav had converted to Islam to work as an undercover scrap dealer at Gadani.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had addressed the matter in the th Parliament. She expressed het concern about Jadhav. During her speech, Sushma Swaraj said Jadhav had been conducting business affairs in Iran, from where he was kidnapped and taken to Pakistan.

She further said that the exact circumstances could not be determined since Pakistan did not allow India any consular contact with Jadhav, even as such type of actions come under the act of International laws. The External Affairs Ministry has also claims that the video was poorly cut and edited, declaring it as fake.