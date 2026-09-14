The sudden outbreak of caution among Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence (AI) chiefs is as welcome as it is ironic. Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others have rallied around Anthropic Founder Dario Amodei’s call to slow the breakneck pace of AI development, warning that increasingly autonomous agents could soon pose serious threats to the internet and, ultimately, humans. Yet these are the same companies that have spent years racing to build ever more powerful models, committing extraordinary sums to infrastructure and capital with few signs of wanting to slow down. Nor have the warning signs appeared overnight. Amodei has cited the OpenAI-Hugging Face rogue-agent incident in July, while potentially dangerous behaviour by advanced models had surfaced earlier. The latest trigger may have been the departure of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who alleged that safety standards were being compromised in the race to beat competitors. The statements raise an obvious question: if the people closest to the technology believe the risks are remotely plausible, why has safety remained subordinate to speed?

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There is another reason to treat Silicon Valley’s newfound caution with some scepticism. The warnings arrive just as the financial burden of the AI race is becoming enormous. Between 2020 and 2024, the five hyperscalers together issued around $35 billion of debt annually; that jumped to $93 billion in 2025 and has reached about $170 billion so far in 2026. Experts are beginning to warn of stress in debt markets from AI-related capital expenditure. It would be premature to conclude that financial pressures explain the industry’s change of tone, but the timing inevitably invites questions. Either way, the larger problem remains the same: companies cannot credibly be expected to police a race in which their valuations, market positions, and hundreds of billions of dollars of investment depend on staying ahead. Asking them to voluntarily sacrifice capability or speed for safety creates precisely the wrong incentives.

That is why Amodei’s most important proposal is not that AI development should simply slow down, but that powerful models should be subjected to independent scrutiny. External experts need sufficient access to test capabilities, verify safety practices, and flag dangerous behaviour before models are widely deployed. Common standards across the industry would help, but voluntary agreements will not be enough. Nor can the problem be solved within Silicon Valley. China has already rejected calls to slow AI development and is unlikely to restrain its research while American companies forge ahead. American companies, in turn, will resist restrictions that they believe hand Chinese rivals an advantage. The result is the classic logic of an arms race: everyone may recognise the danger of moving too fast, but no participant wants to be the first to slow down.

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That makes a globally coordinated pause improbable, but it strengthens rather than weakens the case for enforceable guardrails. Governments need to establish independent testing, mandatory disclosure of serious safety failures, and minimum standards for the most powerful models, while pushing for international agreement wherever possible. AI companies deserve some credit for sounding the alarm, however belatedly, but they cannot simultaneously be racers, rule-makers, and referees. If the industry itself now believes that the technology it is creating could outrun its ability to control it, the answer cannot be another voluntary promise to behave responsibly. The race may be impossible to stop; making it safer is therefore no longer optional.