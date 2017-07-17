Kanwar Yatra: Woman kanwariya killed in road accident

A woman kanwariya was today killed when she was hit by a bus following which agitated pilgrims blocked the highway and vandalised buses, police said.(PTI)

A woman kanwariya was today killed when she was hit by a bus following which agitated pilgrims blocked the highway and vandalised buses, police said. In a separate incident, two kanwariyas were injured when they came in contact with a high-tension wire while travelling on the roof of a train, they said. Superintendent of Police Mamta Bohra said Geeta, a resident of Rampur, was returning with a group of kanwariyas to her home when she was hit by a bus on the Haridwar-Bareilly national highway under Shyampur Police Staion limits. The kanwariyas then blocked the highway and vandalised buses. Police resorted to cane-charge to control the mob. A case has been registered against the bus driver and the unidentified kanwariyas, the SP said. In another incident, kanwariyas, Satish and Ravi, were returning home with Ganga water. They ignored orders of policemen not to climb on the train and came in contact with a high-tension wire passing overhead, they said. They were referred to Jollygrant Hospital for further treatment, they added.