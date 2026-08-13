Chhattisgarh is betting that its next phase of industrial growth will come not just from making steel, but from making more products out of it.

The state secured investment commitments worth ₹13,840 crore on Thursday (August 13) at the Chhattisgarh Industry Dialogue on Green Steel, organised by the state government in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The proposed projects are expected to generate 10,921 direct and indirect employment opportunities, according to the state government, as reported by PTI.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the event as the chief guest and used the occasion to make a larger pitch: Chhattisgarh should no longer be satisfied with producing primary steel and sending it elsewhere for higher-value manufacturing.

“Steel and mining are the foundation on which Chhattisgarh’s industrial identity was built, and they will remain our strength. But the time has come to build the next floor on that foundation,” Sai said.

From steel production to value addition

According to him, the state’s steel should increasingly be converted into downstream and specialty products within Chhattisgarh, including auto components, engineering goods, railway equipment, defence products and solar equipment.

Why making finished products matters

A tonne of primary steel represents one stage of the industrial value chain. Turning that steel into a specialised component adds manufacturing, engineering, fabrication, logistics and services around it.

It can mean more ancillary businesses, greater demand for skilled workers and more opportunities for small and medium enterprises supplying larger industrial units.

The employment figure announced on Thursday, 10,921 direct and indirect jobs, therefore represents only the immediate layer of the investment story.

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If the downstream ecosystem develops around these projects, the economic impact can extend into transportation, equipment maintenance, fabrication, warehousing, engineering services and other local businesses. The state already has the mineral resources and an established steel industry.

Why investors are looking at Chhattisgarh

The investment announcement comes shortly after Chhattisgarh received a strong endorsement on the regulatory side. According to the CRISIL-NITI Aayog Investment Friendliness Index 2026, the state ranked first among major states in Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment.

Chhattisgarh scored 8.4 out of 12 in Regulatory Ease, ahead of the other major states assessed. It also ranked first in Institutional Environment and second in Environmental Resilience.

The ranking considers factors such as approval timelines, construction permits, utility connections, commercial courts and ease of business closure.

The state has also introduced regulatory reforms under its Ease of Doing Business framework, including risk-based regulation, self-certification for low-risk enterprises and deemed approvals where applications are not processed within prescribed timelines.

For industrial investors, such measures can reduce the time and uncertainty involved in setting up and operating factories.

Sai used the opportunity to make that pitch directly.

“Chhattisgarh’s red carpet is open for investors. Our policy is clear, our processes are transparent, approvals come within defined timelines, and there is no place for red tape,” he said.

Why green steel matters

The investment push also comes as the economics of steel production are changing globally.

Steel is among the most carbon-intensive industrial sectors, and governments are increasingly looking at the emissions embedded in steel and other industrial products.

India notified its Green Steel Taxonomy in 2024. Under the framework, steel produced with emissions intensity below 2.2 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per tonne of finished steel can qualify for a green rating, with higher ratings assigned to steel with progressively lower emissions.

For Chhattisgarh, this creates an opportunity to combine an existing steel ecosystem with cleaner production technologies and energy.

Sai said the state’s power surplus of more than 26,000 MW and competitive industrial tariffs make it particularly suited for energy-intensive downstream manufacturing.

The bigger economic bet

The ₹13,840 crore announcement comes as Chhattisgarh seeks to broaden its industrial base.

The state government said it has received investment proposals worth nearly ₹8 lakh crore over the past 18 months under its Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, covering sectors ranging from artificial intelligence and data centres to semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, textiles and agro-processing.

Four new industrial parks have also been sanctioned in Rajnandgaon, Dhamtari, Janjgir-Champa and Bastar.

The Centre has separately approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 spread over around 306 acres in Rajnandgaon, which the state expects could attract more than ₹23,000 crore of investment and generate nearly 9,000 jobs.

For Chhattisgarh, therefore, the green-steel investment is part of a larger attempt to move from a resource-based economy towards a manufacturing ecosystem built around those resources.

The state’s traditional strengths — coal, iron ore, steel and power — may have built its industrial economy. The next phase will depend on how much more value Chhattisgarh can create from them within the state.