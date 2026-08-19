The reconstruction of the Sion Bridge near Sion railway station has been accelerated, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directing the agencies involved to complete the project by September 30, 2026, according to BMC’s post on X.

The target is nearly five months ahead of the original tender deadline of February 2027.

The bridge is being rebuilt by Central Railway under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). While Central Railway is handling the main bridge within railway limits, the BMC Bridge Department is undertaking the renewal and strengthening of the approach roads within civic limits in coordination with the railway authorities.

Sion Bridge reconstruction: Girder work underway

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar recently inspected the construction and instructed officials to speed up the remaining work to meet the September 30 deadline.

Work is also progressing on the approach road linking Lal Bahadur Shastri Road on the western side of the Sion Bridge with Sant Rohidas Road in Dharavi.

Central Railway is currently undertaking deck slab work on the first girder. The second girder was launched over the railway tracks on August 9, 2026. Once it is placed on its bearings, deck slab construction will begin on the second girder.

A major milestone in the reconstruction of Sion Road Over Bridge!



The second 500-tonne semi-through steel girder has been successfully launched over the operational railway corridor, completing the launching of both massive girders in just two 3-hour night blocks.



🔹 500… pic.twitter.com/2FowuWNQPU — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 9, 2026

Underground pedestrian walkways opened

As part of the project, an underground pedestrian walkway on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road was completed and opened to pedestrians on February 20, 2026. Another underground pedestrian walkway on Sant Rohidas Road was subsequently completed and opened to the public on July 14.

The remaining approach road work on the eastern side is dependent on the handover of space currently being used by a Central Railway contractor for railway-related activities.

The BMC said it can complete its portion of the approach road work within around 45 days of receiving possession of the site. The civic body is coordinating with Central Railway to ensure that the remaining work is taken up on priority.

Once completed, the reconstructed Sion Bridge is expected to improve connectivity along the Sion-Dharavi corridor while the new underground pedestrian facilities will provide safer movement for pedestrians.