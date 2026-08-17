The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its new organisational team under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing in several new faces while retaining experienced leaders in key positions. The new structure also gives significant representation to women across the party’s top organisational posts.

This development comes nearly six months after Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP president and comes ahead of a crucial political cycle, with several states, including Uttar Pradesh, scheduled to go to the polls in 2027.

BL Santosh will continue as the BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation).

Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party. This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2026

Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb among new General Secretaries

Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani has returned to a key position in the BJP’s central organisation, having been appointed a National General Secretary. Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, along with Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia, have also been appointed National General Secretaries.

The appointments bring together leaders with experience in electoral politics, state-level organisation and the BJP’s broader organisational machinery.

Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav among 13 Vice Presidents

The BJP has appointed as many as 13 National Vice Presidents, including several senior leaders and former chief ministers. The list includes former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Women have been given a major presence in the new leadership structure, with six of the 13 National Vice Presidents being women.

16 leaders named National Secretaries

The BJP has also announced a new group of National Secretaries, with leaders from several states represented in the list.

BJP National Secretary State Kavita Patidar Madhya Pradesh K Surendran Kerala Dr Bhola Singh Uttar Pradesh Pradip Varma Jharkhand Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel Gujarat Sandeep Pathak Delhi Phangnon Konyak Nagaland Sangeeta Yadav Uttar Pradesh Anil Antony Kerala M Venkateshan Tamil Nadu Manoj Tigga West Bengal Siddharth Shambhu Bihar Swadesh Singh Delhi Mriganka Deo Barman Assam Rohan Gupta Gujarat Jai Prakash Delhi

The appointments give the party organisational representation across a wide range of states and regions.

Piyush Goyal retained as National Treasurer

Union minister Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of National Treasurer of the BJP. The party has also appointed Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Changes in youth, women and social media wings

The BJP has also made appointments to several of its affiliated organisational wings. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been given charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary of Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni will continue as the party’s Media Convenor.

The party has appointed Ashish Usha Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari from Delhi and Siddharth Yadav from Delhi as co-convenors.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named the BJP’s Social Media Convenor, replacing Amit Malviya in the role.

New team faces 2027 electoral test

The organisational changes come at an important point for the BJP, with the party’s new team set to face a major electoral test in 2027, when several states, including Uttar Pradesh, are scheduled to hold Assembly elections.

The reshuffle brings together senior leaders, former chief ministers, experienced organisational hands and younger leaders, while expanding women’s representation in the party’s central structure.