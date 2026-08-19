Southern Railway has announced temporary changes to the originating and terminating stations of several Express trains in view of ongoing redevelopment works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station.

The changes will be implemented between September 1 and October 15, 2026, with select trains being short-terminated at Tambaram, Mambalam or Chennai Beach. Some services will also originate from these stations instead of Chennai Egmore.

Chennai Egmore redevelopment: Trains to short-terminate

Train No. 16180 Mannargudi–Chennai Egmore Express, departing Mannargudi at 10:50 pm, will short-terminate at Tambaram from September 4 to October 13.

Train No. 12654 Tiruchchirappalli–Chennai Egmore Rockfort Superfast Express, which leaves Tiruchchirappalli at 10:35 pm, will short-terminate at Mambalam from September 9 to 15 and again from September 21 to October 14.

Train No. 22157 Mumbai CSMT–Chennai Egmore Superfast Mail, departing Mumbai CSMT at 10:52 pm, will short-terminate at Chennai Beach from September 12 to 15.

Meanwhile, Train No. 22154 Salem–Chennai Egmore Superfast Express, which departs Salem at 9:30 pm, will short-terminate at Mambalam from September 12 to 15.

Chennai Egmore redevelopment: Some trains to start from other stations

Southern Railway will also shift the originating points of two Express services during the redevelopment period.

Train No. 16179 Chennai Egmore–Mannargudi Express will originate from Tambaram from September 5 to October 14. The train will depart Tambaram at 11:25 pm.

Train No. 22153 Chennai Egmore–Salem Superfast Express will originate from Chennai Beach from September 13 to 16. It will depart Chennai Beach at 11:30 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 11:55 pm.

Uzhavan Express to face temporary delays

Southern Railway has also announced regulation of Train No. 16866 Thanjavur–Chennai Egmore Uzhavan Express during the redevelopment work.

The train will be regulated for 20 minutes at Mambalam/Kodambakkam from September 16 to 19.

From September 22 to October 15, the same service will face a 30-minute delay at Mambalam/Kodambakkam.

Passengers travelling on the affected services have been advised to take note of the temporary changes and plan their journeys accordingly.