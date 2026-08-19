Construction of the Ahmedabad Bullet Train Station under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is progressing, with structural work up to the track floor and reinforced concrete (RC) track bed laying completed. Interior finishing, façade cladding and roof erection are now underway.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) recently shared a video showing the progress of construction at the station on X.

Construction of the Amdavad Bullet Train Station is moving ahead at a steady pace.



✔️ Structural work up to the track floor is complete.

✔️ RC track bed laying is complete.

🏗️ Interior finishing, façade cladding and roof erection are now in progress.#BharatKaGarv pic.twitter.com/N0oTwT7Hrw — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) August 19, 2026

Amdavad Bullet Train station: Key construction works completed

The station is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, which is being developed to connect Mumbai with Ahmedabad through high-speed rail infrastructure.

Alongside station construction, the MAHSR project is also developing three rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra. These facilities will support the maintenance and operational requirements of the high-speed trainsets.

The Sabarmati Rolling Stock Depot is being developed to undertake both light and heavy maintenance. Its facilities will include an emergency repair shop, wheel re-profiling shop, car body repair workshop, equipment workshop, bogie workshop, general inspection shop and inspection sheds.

Sabarmati depot to support 16-car Bullet Train operations

The depot will also have a train washing plant, effluent treatment plant/sewage treatment plant, garbage disposal facilities and stabling lines.

Initially, the facility will have four inspection lines and 10 stabling lines. These can be expanded to eight inspection lines and 29 stabling lines in the future to cater to increased operational requirements.

Dedicated bogie exchange lines and general inspection lines are also being constructed in the workshop area. The facilities have been designed to accommodate 16-car trainsets, in line with the requirements of high-speed rail operations.

The depot will also incorporate sustainable water management measures, including four reservoirs for groundwater recharge and meeting water requirements.

The Sabarmati depot is expected to serve as a key maintenance hub for the MAHSR corridor, supporting the safe and reliable operation of Bullet Train services.

The Rolling Stock Depots on MAHSR shall be truly excellent green enterprises, benchmarked against the best such facilities in the world, and will have many “firsts” to their credit. Some of the types of the depot machineries shall be new for the country. The depots shall play a pivotal role in the high speed train maintenance and operations on the MAHSR corridor and will lead to rich learnings for the corridors to follow.