Angie Nixon defeated Alex Vindman in Florida’s Democratic Senate primary on August 18, winning about 56% of the vote to Vindman’s 44%. Nixon, a Florida state representative from Jacksonville, will now face Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the November general election for the remaining two years of former Senator Marco Rubio’s term, reported The Associated Press.

Nixon’s victory came despite a major difference in campaign fundraising. Vindman raised about $16.3 million, compared with less than $1 million raised by Nixon, according to campaign-finance data cited by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

Ballotpedia’s results show Nixon received 690,172 votes, while Vindman received 543,688.

Was money enough to win the primary?

Nixon entered the race with an established political base in Florida. She has served in the state House since 2020 and represents part of Jacksonville. She also has a background in community organising and previously served as executive director of Florida for All, a coalition that worked on issues including voting rights and affordable housing, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Her campaign also had a clear progressive identity. Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, campaigned on policies including Medicare for All, a $25 federal minimum wage, free childcare, a billionaire tax and a national rent freeze, reported WSJ.

Nixon is a state lawmaker and labour activist who had become known for protests in the Florida House, reported Reuters. She was reprimanded this year after disrupting a House vote while protesting congressional redistricting legislation with a pink megaphone. Her campaign later used the pink colour as part of its voter outreach.

Nixon also received endorsements from prominent progressive Democrats, including Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Maxwell Frost, reported WSJ.

But her campaign’s strategy went beyond endorsements.

Nixon spent considerable time travelling across Florida to meet voters. She told Fox 35 that she travelled in her own vehicle and sometimes stayed with friends and family while campaigning across the state.

That kind of direct voter outreach can be particularly important in a primary, where the electorate is smaller than in a general election and candidates are competing for support among voters already participating in their party’s nomination process.

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Nixon’s campaign therefore combined her existing political network with a strong ideological identity, endorsements from progressive figures and direct voter outreach.

After her victory, Nixon framed the result as a challenge to the influence of money in politics.

“We have proved that everyday people are more powerful than corporations and billionaires,” Nixon said after the result, according to WSJ. She also described the outcome as a challenge to the political establishment and pointed to the large spending gap between the two campaigns.

Did Vindman’s national profile translate into votes?

Vindman entered the primary with a very different set of advantages. He was nationally known for his role in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. A retired Army lieutenant colonel and former National Security Council official, Vindman became a central witness in the 2019 impeachment proceedings.

His national profile also helped him build a significantly larger fundraising operation. He raised about $16.3 million, compared with $975,000 for Nixon, reported WSJ.

However, name recognition and fundraising did not translate into enough votes to win the Democratic nomination.

Vindman’s campaign also appeared to be positioning itself for the November election. Before the primary, he spoke about building a broad coalition that could challenge Moody, including voters beyond the Democratic base.

In March, Vindman told The Guardian that he expected to attract “more traditional, pre-Trump-era Republicans that feel homeless”. He also described himself as “a different kind of Democrat” and pointed to his gun ownership and concealed-carry permit as part of that positioning.

That strategy was different from Nixon’s focus on progressive voters and her existing Florida political network.

Another difference was the nature of the primary campaign. Vindman declined offers to debate Nixon, reported WSJ. Without sustained direct debates between the two candidates, Nixon was able to maintain a campaign focused on her own record, policies and organising efforts.

The fundraising figures also need some context. Vindman’s $16.3 million refers to the amount his campaign raised and does not mean that the entire sum was spent directly against Nixon during the primary.

Federal campaign-finance data show that Vindman had a much larger financial operation, but fundraising and campaign spending are separate measures. The result therefore should not be presented as Nixon defeating $16.3 million of campaign spending with less than $1 million.

Instead, the primary showed that a substantial fundraising advantage did not guarantee a victory when the better-funded candidate was competing against a rival with a strong local base and a clearly defined campaign identity.

The Associated Press described the result as another example of a progressive candidate defeating a better-funded establishment rival. Axios also pointed to Nixon’s local organising and community relationships as factors behind the result.

At the same time, Nixon’s victory does not mean fundraising was irrelevant. Her campaign still raised nearly $1 million, had an established political organisation and benefited from endorsements and activist networks. Her previous political work also gave her a base that a first-time statewide candidate may not have.

What will happen in November election?

Nixon will now face Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the November general election. Moody is considered the favourite, reported Reuters.

The general election will present a different challenge because Nixon will have to appeal to a much broader electorate than the Democratic primary electorate.

Her progressive platform could help her maintain support among Democratic voters, while the November contest will also require the campaign to reach independents and voters who did not participate in the Democratic primary.

Nixon’s candidacy could also affect turnout among Black voters, with both major-party statewide tickets now including Black candidates, reported AP.

However, AP stated potential challenges in reaching some Hispanic voters, particularly in South Florida. The report cited the political backgrounds of some voters and their families, including those from countries with histories of socialist governments. That should be presented as a potential electoral consideration, not as a conclusion about how Hispanic voters will vote.

The November contest will therefore test whether Nixon’s primary coalition can expand beyond the Democratic electorate and compete across a much broader Florida voting base.

Vindman, meanwhile, has accepted the result. After the primary, he said Nixon had run a strong campaign and that he would support her, reported The Guardian.

The Florida primary ultimately shows the limits of treating campaign spending as a standalone predictor of electoral success. Nixon had significantly fewer financial resources, but she entered the race with political experience, a local network, a clear ideological position and a campaign built around direct voter outreach.

The bigger test now is whether those advantages can carry into a general election against a Republican incumbent in November.