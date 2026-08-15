On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his Red Fort address to lay out a seven-point “Sapta Dhara” (seven streams) roadmap to turn India into a developed nation by 2047. This roadmap links energy security, advanced manufacturing and self-reliance in chips, critical minerals and defence to the country’s next growth leap.

“A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision,” he said, framing the push for Viksit Bharat around concrete sectors like semiconductors, nuclear power, data centres, railways, aviation and green-blue economy.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day.https://t.co/Q67F6cB96x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026

Sapta Dhara: Manufacturing, food processing and tech innovation as core engines

PM Modi said the first “shakti” of the Sapta Dhara is the manufacturing sector, where India must focus on “cost, quality and scale,” warning that “there should be no compromise with quality. This will be our brand value.”

The second stream is agriculture and food processing, which he tied to new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that now give Indian MSMEs access to larger global markets.

The third is technology, innovation and digital technologies, with a clear emphasis on chips, AI and data infrastructure as the backbone of the new economy.

80वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर लाल किले की प्राचीर से पीएम मोदी ने किया शक्ति की सप्तधारा का आह्वान… – मैन्युफैक्चरिंग पावर

– कृषि और फूड प्रोसेसिंग

– Technology और Innovation

– गति शक्ति

– रक्षा शक्ति

– ग्रीन इकोनॉमी और ब्लू इकोनॉमी

– सॉफ्ट पावर#IndiaIndependenceDay… pic.twitter.com/8jEup8OTTh — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2026

“In today’s digital world and the age of technology, we understand the importance of chips. Whether it is electronic goods, medical equipment or transportation systems, chips are indispensable to all of them. Without chips, the entire world could come to a standstill,” he said.

Semiconductors: New plants already operational, 5–8 more in 7–8 years

On semiconductors, PM Modi announced that three major semiconductor plants have already been set up in India and that production from these facilities has begun, including for exports.

“I want to tell my fellow citizens that in the next seven to eight years, another five to eight semiconductor plants are likely to become operational very soon. This journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is paving the way for us to move towards a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

This push is backed by a parallel focus on critical minerals, which are essential for chips, batteries and advanced electronics, with the government positioning India as an emerging supplier that other countries are now looking to for secure mineral supply chains.

Energy security: 100 GW nuclear by 2047, 5 reactors this decade, SHANTI Act

PM Narendra Modi flagged energy security as “the demand of our time,” noting that running the new world is “difficult even without energy” and that “we will need a very large amount of electricity for chips, AI, and data centers.” He said nuclear energy is a “major means of energy security” and that Parliament has passed the “Peace Act” (referred to in his speech as the SHANTI Act) to create the legal framework for a major nuclear expansion.

“By 2047, we are moving forward with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power. We aim to commission five new nuclear reactors within this decade alone,” he said, adding that India this year achieved a significant milestone by mastering fast breeder nuclear technology, a key step toward self-reliance in nuclear fuel.

Electrification, railways and hydrogen trains: From 30% in 90 years to 100% in a decade

On railways, PM Modi contrasted past and present progress to underline the new pace of development. “Railway electrification in India began in 1925. Yet, over nearly 90 years, only 30% of the railway network had been electrified. In just the last decade, India has achieved 100% railway electrification,” he said.

This has cut dependence on imported diesel and supported a cleaner environment, while also enabling new technologies like India’s first hydrogen-powered train, which he highlighted as part of the broader push for green mobility and high-speed, seamless connectivity under the “Gati-shakti” stream of Sapta Dhara.

The seventh strength of the Saptadhara is India’s soft power. Today, Yoga has connected the entire world with India. Yoga is becoming a source of energy for the world and a major source of trust in India. These seven strengths are not merely a pathway to progress in individual… pic.twitter.com/GF7ecFef0v — BJP (@BJP4India) August 15, 2026

Gati-shakti connectivity and defence as a global supplier

The fourth “shakti” is “Gati-shakti” – seamless, high-speed connectivity across rail, roads, inland waterways, airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and ports, with a strong emphasis on port-led development. The fifth stream is defence production, where Modi said India must not only become self-reliant but also emerge as a global supplier by leveraging next-generation defence technologies.

“The world has realised that there is no alternative to self-reliance in defence… We have to become ‘aatmanirbhar’ in the defence sector; we have to become a global supplier by leveraging next generation defence technology,” he said.

He noted that defence production has risen nearly fourfold in the last 12 years, alongside 21-fold growth in modern railway coach production and 33-fold growth in mobile phone manufacturing.

Green-blue economy and soft power as global differentiators

The sixth stream is the green economy, covering renewable energy, energy storage, green manufacturing and the blue economy, including opportunities in offshore and marine resources. Modi recalled that nearly 99% of India’s marine area had earlier been declared a “No Go Area” for exploration, a “poverty of thought” that his government has reversed by turning these into “Go Ahead Areas” to boost energy and resource security.

The seventh “shakti” is India’s soft power – yoga, Ayurveda, holistic healthcare, handicrafts, culture, films, animation, gaming and digital content – which he said is being leveraged through initiatives like the WAVES summit and the country’s more than 100 national parks to attract tourists and strengthen India’s global brand.

Data centres, AI skilling and digital public tech: Powering the chip-AI era

Linking chips to data infrastructure, Narendra Modi said the world now needs huge amounts of electricity for chips, AI and data centres, making energy security and digital infrastructure two sides of the same coin. In this context, he announced that one crore youth will be enrolled in an AI skill programme over the next year, alongside free education and coaching support for poor families, to ensure India has the talent pipeline for an AI-driven economy.

He also stressed the need to take India’s digital public technologies to every corner of the world, saying, “We have to take digital public technologies to every corner of the world; it should be our aim to take made in India 6G everywhere,” positioning Indian digital stacks as global public goods.

Manufacturing quality, FTAs and MSMEs: “No compromise on quality”

PM Modi returned repeatedly to the theme of quality in manufacturing, insisting that cost and scale cannot come at the expense of standards. “The first ‘shakti’ of the Sapta Dhara is manufacturing sector. For this initiative, we need to focus on three things – cost, quality and scale. There should be no compromise with quality. This will be our brand value,” he said.

He urged MSMEs to make full use of the FTAs India has signed with nearly 40 countries since 2014, calling them a “massive opening” for Indian textiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals and other products to reach global markets. “I want to tell our MSMEs that we must not miss this opportunity. We must reach out to the global market,” he said.

On governance, PM Modi said thousands of compliance requirements have been eliminated and hundreds of archaic laws repealed, arguing that “India cannot march forward in the 21st century by relying on laws of the previous century.”

PM urges youth to help make census more accurate via correct data

He also made a direct appeal to young people to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise, asking them to help provide correct digital information about their families to make the census error-free.

PM also warned that while armed Naxals have been largely eliminated from forests, “‘Dimagi Naxals’ remain.” He described them as people with a Maoist mindset who try to drag society down the wrong path and must be isolated so that youth can align with the mainstream Viksit Bharat effort.

From “Fragile Five” to fast-growing major economy: The 12-year turnaround

PM Modi contrasted India’s position in 2014, when it was grouped among the “Fragile Five”, with its current status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, crediting the last 12 years for a decisive change in pace and mindset. “We were in the Fragile Five. Now we are a major and fast-growing economy. We could not push ourselves earlier. We were stuck,” he said, adding that “it is now impossible to come in the way of the resolve of 140 crore Indians.”

He cited fourfold growth in defence production, fivefold in Khadi and village industries, sevenfold in electronics manufacturing, 21-fold in modern railway coaches and 33-fold in mobile phone production as evidence of this shift.

Social contracts: Urea, DAP, gas, water, toilets and housing at accelerated pace

On social welfare, PM Modi highlighted that while global urea prices soared to around Rs 3,000 per sack, Indian farmers continue to get it at Rs 300, with the government absorbing the difference; similarly, DAP is being supplied at Rs 1,350 despite global prices near Rs 5,000.

He also noted that piped gas coverage has expanded from 70 cities to 700 in 12 years, with 1.75 crore households now connected, and that tap-water connections, toilets for the poor and housing for the underprivileged have been delivered at 15, four and three times the previous annual rates respectively. These gains, he argued, rest on a “citizens first” approach that kept people at the centre even through crises like the pandemic and geopolitical shocks.

Aviation, ports and logistics: Building the infrastructure spine for trade and industry

Though not enumerated as a separate “shakti”, aviation, ports and logistics featured prominently under Gati-shakti and port-led development, with PM Narendra Modi stressing seamless high-speed rail, modern highways, inland waterways, new airports, multi-modal logistics hubs and expanded metro networks as the infrastructure spine for manufacturing and trade.

The push on ports and logistics is designed to lower costs, improve export competitiveness and integrate India more deeply into global supply chains, especially as the country leverages its FTAs and positions itself as a reliable alternative in a world where “every nation has shifted towards a mindset of looking after its own interests.”

“Put country before self”: The call for a new work culture and national mission

Closing his Sapta Dhara narrative, PM Modi called for a change in work culture and thinking, urging citizens to put national interest and duty above self. “Let us put country before self; national interest and sense of duty should be our identity, this is India’s hour,” he said.

He framed the seven streams – manufacturing; agriculture and food processing; technology and innovation; Gati-shakti; defence; green and blue economy; and soft power – as the new current needed to build Viksit Bharat by 2047, with semiconductors, critical minerals, electrification, data centres, quality-first manufacturing, modern railways and aviation as the concrete pillars of that transformation.