Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a clarion call for development as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Saturday. He outlined a seven-point framework that would help India become a developed nation by 2027 — focusing simultaneously on manufacturing, agro-food production and food processing, technology and innovation, logistics, defence, green and blue economy, and soft power.

“We need to increase the speed of reforms. This is not a compulsion or buzz-word, it is our conviction. We are aboard the reform express. We are moving towards next-level reforms. My dear countrymen, I also want to look back at that era, we knew of India’s self-reliance as sapta sindhu. In the coming five-seven years, we have to move ahead with the thought of sapta dhara – seven streams,” he urged.

Modi “invoked” the seven streams of power from the ramparts of the Red Fort as he outlined a plan of action for the next five years. He also issued an appeal for industries to ensure that the quality of Indian products is maintained — in turn building trust with the people in India and beyond.

“In the coming 5-7 years, with the strength and power of these seven streams, we will give the country new heights, new momentum, and the capacity to achieve new goals,” he vowed.

What are the seven streams in focus?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about seven ‘streams’ through which the nation would lead ‘next level’ reforms in every sector. He vowed to make India ‘developed’ by 2047 — adding that it could not remain reliant on other countries.

The first stream focused on the manufacturing sector — with PM Modi asserting that Indian factories needed to become “competitive” and known for their high quality products.

“We want to create for the entire value chain, from components to big manufacturing. I want to stress on three things for the manufacturing sector. Cost, quality, and scale. We have to meet global standards. Our factories have to be competitive, products should be user-friendly, packaging should attract people across the world, precision and zero-defect manufacturing should be our identity. We should be known for quality, this should be our calling card,” he said from the Red Fort.

The second stream of the saptadhara, according to Modi, is agriculture and food processing. The PM asserted that India needed to move “from the field to the export market”. He highlighted the numerous trade agreements that the country has signed in recent years, adding that the world’s markets were now open to farmers.

“Whether it is our traditional food, our millets, our spices, or our fruits and flowers — is there anything we don’t have? These should become global brands. Our farmers will give strength to chemical-free farming, and demand for it in the world is going to increase further. If our agro products meet global parameters in every way, we will be able to reach the world easily,” he added.

“Today it is the era of space, quantum, robotics. Emerging technologies are challenging us. We have to become an innovation hub. Digital public technologies have to be taken to the world. Made in India 6G should reach all corners,” PM Modi said.

He also stressed the need to connect cities with high-speed railway, modal highways, inland waterways and multi-modal logistics under the Gati Shakti initiative. Modi added that ports-led development has to be the focus.

“To be self-reliant in defence is an imperative, when everyone is looking for themselves. We have to develop drones, hyper-sonic technologies. Cyber-security has to be harnessed through youth,” he added.

Modi also noted that India needed to achieve green mobility and green manufacturing.

“We have to give solutions to the world on global warming. We have several opportunities in the blue economy in coastal tourism, fisheries,” he said.

“The seventh stream we have to focus is on is soft power. Yoga has connected the world, it is our energy. We have holistic healthcare, we have to further Heal in India. We gave films, the creative world, gaming, we can show our flair in the creative world. We have over a 100 national parks, but to attract global tourists, we have fallen short. We have the capability to do it. Concert economy is growing, each artist wants to come to India and we should enable this,” he added.