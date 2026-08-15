PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2026 Live Updates: India is marking its 80th Independence Day on Saturday. The national flag will be hoisted on the ramparts of the Red Fort — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to deliver his 13th consecutive address to the nation shortly.

“Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat,” Modi wrote on X ahead of the event.

He added that the country was “scaling new heights of progress across different sectors” — voicing hope that India would see its journey “keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come”.

Ceremony at the Red Fort

The Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday morning before delivering his 13th consecutive address to the nation. According to an official press release, he will receive a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police before proceeding to the ramparts of the historic fort.

The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The Rashtriya Salute will follow before the Army band plays Vande Mataram and the National Anthem for everyone to sing.

Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals at the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.

150 years of Vande Mataram

The event also marks 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ — with the song being rendered during Independence Day celebrations for the first time this year. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Song, followed by the National Anthem, after PM Modi’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

For the first time, the full version of “Vande Mataram” was played before and at the conclusion of the President’s Address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day. The rendition was followed by the national anthem, marking a historic moment in the official celebrations.





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