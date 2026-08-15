PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2026 Live Updates: India is marking its 80th Independence Day on Saturday. The national flag will be hoisted on the ramparts of the Red Fort — with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to deliver his 13th consecutive address to the nation shortly.
“Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat,” Modi wrote on X ahead of the event.
He added that the country was “scaling new heights of progress across different sectors” — voicing hope that India would see its journey “keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come”.
Ceremony at the Red Fort
The Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday morning before delivering his 13th consecutive address to the nation. According to an official press release, he will receive a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police before proceeding to the ramparts of the historic fort.
The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The Rashtriya Salute will follow before the Army band plays Vande Mataram and the National Anthem for everyone to sing.
Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals at the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.
150 years of Vande Mataram
The event also marks 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ — with the song being rendered during Independence Day celebrations for the first time this year. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing the National Song, followed by the National Anthem, after PM Modi’s speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
For the first time, the full version of “Vande Mataram” was played before and at the conclusion of the President’s Address to the Nation on the eve of Independence Day. The rendition was followed by the national anthem, marking a historic moment in the official celebrations.
PM Modi flags skyrocketing urea prices
"Urea prices are skyrocketing globally. We get it at Rs 3000, but give that to our farmers for Rs 300," he said.
'We cannot rely on other nations': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to make India a developed nation by 2047 --- adding that the country could not remain reliant on other countries.
"We cannot remain dependent on other nations; we must become self-reliant...Our success shows the resolve of Viksit Bharat in 2047 cannot remain unfulfilled," he said.
"World will be forced to look at India differently when most populous country becomes a developed nation... People's efforts have resulted in taking India from fragile five to major economy in last 12 years," he added.
'India to become developed nation by 2017' vows PM Modi
"We, too, have envisioned a grand dream—a dream pursued with firm resolve and the aim of scaling new heights. It is the vision that by the time we mark 100 years of independence—by 2047—we will have transformed India into a developed nation," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"We must achieve this goal through the collective effort and industrious spirit of our 1.4 billion citizens. When the world's most populous nation resolves to become a developed country, it stands as a testament to our courage in the eyes of the global community; the world is compelled to change its perspective towards us," he added.
Modi hails development under his govt, says India placed among 'fragile 5' by 2014
"The country became independent with many dreams, but we could not pick up the pace or accelerate. We remained stuck in an attitude of 'it will happen, let's see'. By 2014, the entire world had placed India among the 'Fragile Five'. At such a time, over the last 12 years, India has picked up a new pace and is moving forward rapidly. The resolve of the people of the country is that it is impossible to stop the determination and strength of 1.4 billion Indians."
PM Modi highlights focus on energy security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that semiconductors, critical minerals, and energy were key areas of focus in the new world. He added that India was taking key steps to focus on energy security --- citing the expansion of data centres and the chip industry.
He said India is looking forward to producing 100 GW of energy by 2047. Modi also hailed the Shanti Bill as a key step towards realising the goal.
I'll give you an example of semiconductors... There was all talk, but we couldn't move forward on those promises... but now, in today's world, we understand the importance of technology....This is why, to become Atmanirbhar, India has started three big semiconductor plants. Coming years will see five to seven more such plants," he said (roughly translated from Hindi).
"Many countries are now depending on India for critical minerals," he added.
PM Modi delivers message of self-reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of self-reliance as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The PM touched upon his government programs such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India as he pitched for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
'Will ensure India becomes developed by 2047': PM Modi
"A country becomes great when it moves forward on the basis of its dreams and aspirations... Our dreams, resolves should be big as this takes capabilities to greater heights. India dreaming big to touch new heights; will make sure country becomes developed by 2047," the PM vowed from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
PM Modi condoles people affected by floods
"In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them," he said.
PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, hails historic rendition of Vande Mataram
"I pay my tributes to Bapu and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day... It is a historic day. After independence, this is the time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just started his 13th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
"Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai," he began.
IAF helicopters shower petals on venue
Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals at the venue moment after the national anthem was played. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just unfurled the Indian national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
One helicopter carried the National Flag, while the other carried a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just unfurled the Indian national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He was accompanied and assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan.
The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.
PM Modi leads Independence Day celebrations
The Indian flag will be hoisted shortly from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary also introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Red Fort. He will hoist the national flag shortly from the ramparts of the historic building. Modi received a Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police upon arrival.
PM Modi pays homage at Raj Ghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Raj Ghat ahead of the ceremony to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Visuals showed the PM paying floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. He was accompanied by senior military officials.
'US-India relationship stronger than ever': Marco Rubio extends greetings
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to the people of India on Friday evening --- adding that ties between the two countries were "stronger than ever".
"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever," Rubio said in a statement.
Tight security across Delhi, over 25,000 officials deployed
The national capital is on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations, with more than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city to maintain law and order. A multi-layered security grid is in place around the Red Fort. Elaborate security arrangements -- involving over 1,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based video analytics -- are in place around the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation.
PM Modi greets nation, recalls freedom fighters
"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come", the Prime Minister posted on X.