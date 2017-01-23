Jallikattu row: Protesters sing national anthem to avoid police, Subramanian Swamy accuses involvement of ‘anti-nationals’

Subramanian Swamy defended the actions taken by the police force and said that the police were right as some anti-national elements had taken over the jallikattu protests. (PTI)

Controversial Bhartiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday reflected on the protests on Marina Beach in Chennai and said that ‘anti-national’ elements had taken over the protest against the ban on jallikattu. Speaking to News X, Swamy defended the actions taken by the police force and said that the police were right as some anti-national elements had taken over the jallikattu protests. Earlier today, the police were trolled, when the jallikattu protesters started singing the national anthem at the same time. The massive crowd had gathered at Chennai’s Marina beach to call for a lift on the ban on jallikattu, the popular bull-taming sport. The crowd started singing the Indian national anthem unanimously when the police tried to dispel them from the beach.

Swamy had earlier voiced his support for the bull-taming sport that most Tamilians related to as a part of their culture but had said that the government had to take offence against those who had gone against the constitution of India. He had cited the example of villages randomly letting bulls loose and said that it was not jallikattu.The Tamil Nadu Government has prevented the real functions in Madurai, Cuddalore and in other places. That’s very good because while I support Jallikattu and while I have argued in the Supreme Court on it giving a 23-page written submission also, but I don’t like these anti-national elements in Tamil Nadu,” Swamy had told ANI.

Earlier yesterday, two people were killed, while 28 had been reported injured, during Jallikattu celebrations in Tamil Nadu’s Puddukotai district. The celebration was held in the city after state brought an ordinance to quash Supreme Court imposed ban on the bull-taming sports. Scores of people were gathered at Tamil Nadu’s Puddukotai district where several bulls took part in the celebrations.The incident occurred minutes after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on said that enough security arrangements have been made for sports.