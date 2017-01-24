Islamic Research Foundation case: Now, Enforcement Directorate registers criminal case against Zakir Naik

The agency’s zonal office has called Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) againt Zakir naik after noticing a similar complaint booked by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them. (File Photo)

The controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and his organization Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) faces legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a criminal case against him and his NGO under money laundering laws. According to agency officials, representatives of IRF were summoned last week itself and the Investigation Officer of the case is to record their statement today on January 24 to probe the investigation.

The agency’s zonal office has called Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) againt Zakir naik after noticing a similar complaint booked by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them. The Enforcement Directorate will be mainly looking into the charges of alleged illegal funds laundered and the proceeds of crime in its probe. His organization IRF was noticed by agencies only after Dhaka café attack, when one of the terrorist’s posts on social media referred to being inspired by Naik’s speeches.

Last month National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a case against the religious preacher for promoting enmity among people on the ground of religion, under anti-terror laws. Further some banking transactions done by Naik and IRF was found suspicious and the agency is expected to start a probe soon in this issue as well.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



His NGO was also accused by Home Ministry of spreading terrorism using Peace TV. A criminal case alleging Naik’s involvement in radicalizing Muslim youth and pulling them for terror activities was registered by Maharashtra police.

Zakir Naik had reportedly received funds from abroad for making objectionable programmes on peace TV which he allegedly transferred to IRF. His speeches are banned in UK, Canada and Malaysia. As reported by PTI, Zakir Naik has evaded arrest by staying on in Saudi Arabia.