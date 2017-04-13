India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

The Nepal administration would repair or construct pillars with odd numbers while even-number pillars would be maintained by the Kheri administration. (Reuters)

Officials of Kheri district in India and Kanchanpur in Nepal have agreed to a joint survey of their boundaries to resolve border dispute. An agreement was signed by officials of the two countries at a meeting yesterday at Mahendranagar in Nepal, Kheri District Magistrate Akashdeep told newspersons here today. The pact envisages carrying out of a survey of the entire border between Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Nepal by a joint survey team, he said.

The survey work would be completed by June, he said, adding that after ascertaining the boundaries through a GPS survey, construction and repair works over the missing and damaged border pillars would be carried out following odd-even formula.

The Nepal administration would repair or construct pillars with odd numbers while even-number pillars would be maintained by the Kheri administration, he said. Both countries would ensure safety and security of the survey teams in each other’s territory, he said.

Survey of the border in Kheri would commence from pillar number 200 in Basahi where a violent protest by Nepalese citizens took place on March 9, resulting in injuries to nine SSB jawans and 27 Basahi villagers, the DM said.

At yesterday’s meeting, officials of both sides agreed to maintain mutual harmony and cooperation and check recurrence of such incidents, Akashdeep added.

The March 9 incident had erupted into a major diplomatic issue between the two countries with Nepal claiming that one of its citizen was killed in firing by SSB men.

The SSB headquarters in Delhi recently submitted the findings of an internal inquiry report to the Union Home Ministry stating that no bullet was fired by the paramilitary during this incident.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, which works under the command of the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with guarding the 1,751 km Indo-Nepal border.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km open border with Nepal touching seven districts – Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.