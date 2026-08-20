Punjab is stepping up its women’s empowerment agenda with a strong focus on financial support, access to credit and greater participation in public life. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has highlighted women’s economic empowerment as a key part of the state’s development strategy, pointing to Rs 631 crore in interest-free loans for women linked to self-help groups (SHGs) and monthly financial assistance reaching more than 75 lakh women under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana.

Speaking at the ‘Teeyan Da Mela’ in Dhuri, CM Mann said Punjab cannot become a leading state without greater participation of women in the economy, politics and governance. He stressed that women should have more opportunities to take part in decision-making and contribute to the state’s overall growth.

Highlighting the changing role of women, Mann said Punjab’s daughters are no longer “becharis” (helpless) but “shernis” (lionesses), making their mark across education, sports, government jobs and other fields. He said the government’s financial assistance and interest-free credit initiatives are aimed at strengthening women’s economic independence and dignity while creating greater opportunities for them to become active contributors to Punjab’s development.

ਅੱਜ ਧੂਰੀ ਵਿਖੇ 'ਤੀਆਂ' ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਮੌਕੇ ਮਾਵਾਂ-ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਸਾਂਝੀਆਂ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ…

ਇਹ ਦੱਸਦਿਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ 75.24 ਲੱਖ ਮਾਵਾਂ-ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਨਮਾਨ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਮਿਲ ਚੁੱਕੀ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਕੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੀਆਂ ਭੈਣਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਰੱਖੜੀ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਤੇ ਇਹ ਤੋਹਫ਼ਾ ਜਲਦ ਮਿਲ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ…

ਅੱਜ ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਧੀਆਂ ਹਰ ਖੇਤਰ 'ਚ ਮੱਲਾਂ… pic.twitter.com/wYttw7dKv9 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 19, 2026

What is ‘Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’?

The Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana is a Punjab government welfare scheme that provides direct financial assistance to women in the state, with the aim of supporting dignity, self-respect and economic empowerment. Under this scheme, more than 75 lakh women are receiving between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 every month. General-category women get Rs 1,000, while women from Scheduled Castes (SC) receive Rs 1,500, layering gender and social equity.

CM Mann underscored this as a core element of women’s economic empowerment and dignity. The government has kept the scheme open-ended, with no last date for registration, and has said late joiners will receive arrears from the start of the financial year.

Earlier budget statements have indicated an annual outgo of several thousand crore rupees for the scheme, showing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership sees it as a long-term political and economic instrument.

What is the eligibility criteria for scheme

The government has set clear eligibility criteria for enrolment. Women must be at least 18 years old, registered as a voter in Punjab, possess a valid Aadhaar showing Punjab residency and hold a valid Voter ID. Certain categories are excluded from the scheme, including regular or retired employees of the central government or any other state/UT government, sitting MLAs or MPs, and spouses of serving ministers, MPs or MLAs.

Monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 per woman was a prominent AAP promise ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann earlier said that the Punjab government has kept its promises and will continue to prioritise welfare measures.

Interest-free loans: Turning cash into capital

Alongside monthly stipends, the state government highlighted another financial lever i.e, interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups. About 3 lakh women, linked with 29,000 SHGs, have been supported with Rs 631 crore in interest-free loans over the past few years.

By removing interest costs, Punjab government is effectively subsidising the cost of capital for women-led micro-enterprises, whether in retail, services, food processing or small manufacturing.

Women in power: DCs and SSPs as proof points

CM Mann also tied financial empowerment to representation in the state’s administrative machinery. Out of Punjab’s 23 districts, nine now have women deputy commissioners and eight have women senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

“This is the reflection of the fact that given a chance, girls can achieve any target in life,” he said.

Punjab sets aside Rs 100 cr for 650th Parkash Purab celebrations

The ‘Teeyan Da Mela’ itself is a traditional festival celebrating monsoon, folk songs and women’s camaraderie. Meanwhile, CM Mann described it as a special celebration dedicated to Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, folk traditions and folk songs.

“Teeyan symbolises joy, enthusiasm and togetherness in Punjabi culture. The festival is an effort to connect the younger generation with Punjab’s traditional customs, folk traditions and cultural values,” he added.

At a separate event in Sangrur, Mann joined the ‘Sangat’ at Mastuana Sahib for a ‘Kirtan Darbar’ dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas. He paid obeisance and reiterated his government’s commitment “to taking Guru Sahib’s great life, philosophy and sacred teachings to every household”.

Mann said Guru Ravidas’s message of universal brotherhood, equality and dignity continues to guide the AAP government in its endeavour to build an ideal society. To mark the occasion, the state has earmarked Rs 100 crore to celebrate the 650th Parkash Purab across Punjab in a grand manner.