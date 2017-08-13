Independence Day 2017: Know Your Army exhibition starts in Jaipur

The fair will continue on Monday and will have weapons on display, including multi-barrel rocket launchers, main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicle and a variety of infantry weapon systems. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Army today opened the two-day equipment display ‘Know Your Army’ for the people here, ahead of Independence Day. The exhibition was inaugurated by Major General P P Prakash Singh and a large number of senior military, civil dignitaries and eminent personalities attended the inauguration ceremony, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Manish Ojha said. The fair will continue on Monday and will have weapons on display, including multi-barrel rocket launchers, main battle tanks, infantry combat vehicle and a variety of infantry weapon systems, he said. The Army’s bands and a show by the dog squad was appreciated by the spectators, the spokesperson said. Kiosks have been set up to inform youths on career options in the armed forces, he said.