The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the National Offshore Exploration Scheme or Samudra Manthan programme with an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore, aimed at accelerating oil and gas exploration in India’s offshore basins.

The central sector scheme, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will be implemented by 2030-31, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The government described the programme as a “landmark step towards strengthening India’s energy security” by expanding domestic exploration and production, building technological capabilities and attracting investments across the upstream energy sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had outlined the initiative during his Independence Day address in August 2025, calling for a modern-day “Samudra Manthan” to unlock the country’s offshore energy potential.

What the Samudra Manthan scheme will cover

The programme will fund interventions across the offshore oil and gas exploration chain.

These include the acquisition, processing and interpretation of high-quality seismic data. It will also support accelerated exploratory drilling in deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks and scientific drilling in relatively unexplored frontier basins.

The government also plans to develop common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure.

As per the statement issued by the prime minister’s office, an integrated Oil and Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone will also be established as part of the scheme to support equipment manufacturing, technology providers and companies offering specialised offshore services.

The scheme will include digital programme management, capacity building, adoption of new technologies, international cooperation and engagement with companies and other stakeholders.

Over 600 MMTOE reserves targeted

Samudra Manthan is expected to help add more than 600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent, or MMTOE, to India’s hydrocarbon reserves, according to the government statement.

The programme is also expected to increase offshore exploration activity, support higher domestic oil and gas production and generate employment.

The Centre expects the scheme to strengthen domestic manufacturing under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes. It could also create a more competitive domestic ecosystem for offshore technology, engineering and related services.

The approval comes as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and natural gas. India’s reliance on energy imports had particularly come into light following the war in West Asia that had choked global energy shipment arteries such as the strait of Hormuz and reignited tensions on the Bab el Mandeb strait.