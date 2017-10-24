Immense potential for tourism in Budelkhand: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that there was immense potential for tourism in the Bundelkhand region.(Image: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that there was immense potential for tourism in the Bundelkhand region. According to an official statement issued by the state government here, the chief minister was speaking at a public meeting in Chitrakoot. He also promised that Chitrakoot would be linked to a highway and observed that the district was extremely important from cultural and security point of view, and a work plan should be made for its planned development.

“To attract tourists, Kalinjar Fort (in Banda district) and Rani Lakshmibai’s Fort in Jhansi will be developed. The state government will extend its full support and also seek support from the Centre,” he said. Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of the Ramayan Gallery and Tourism Facilitation Centre, Parikrama Marg covered shed and laser show at Ramghat. “The state government is making every effort to usher in happiness in the lives of the people of Bundelkhand,” he said.

Adityanath distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes and also undertook a surprise inspection of the district hospital. Later, chairing a review meeting of law and order and developmental works, he said, “Action should be taken under the provisions of Gunda Act and Gangster Act against those indulging in smuggling of animals, land mafia, mining mafia, dreaded criminals and those involved in illegal trading of tendu leaves.”

He also issued directives to effectively curb crimes committed against women.