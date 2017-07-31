If PM Narendra Modi tries to wipe out opposition, it will destroy democracy: Congress

Referring to the recent affidavit filed by the Central government in the Supreme Court, he said that there were 232 recommendations in the report, out of which the Congress government had implemented 152. (PTI)

The Congress today said opposition had a crucial role to play in a democratic set up and any attempt to wipe it out will “eliminate” democracy. AICC media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said that like the government, the opposition also has a significant role in a democracy. “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes an attempt to wipe out the opposition, it would eliminate democracy. The people of this country need to be cautious,” he told mediapersons here. “In a democracy, the opposition is a mirror. The Congress leaders are voicing public opinion today. They are highlighting the wrong policies of the BJP governments in states,” he said. He attacked the Haryana government, saying that it had “failed” to hear the voice of the common man. He rejected Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s allegation that the Swaminathan Commission report was withheld for ten years by the Congress government.

Referring to the recent affidavit filed by the Central government in the Supreme Court, he said that there were 232 recommendations in the report, out of which the Congress government had implemented 152. He said if the Congress did not implement the remaining 80 points, it was the responsibility of the Centre and the Khattar government to do it now. “The Central government has hit small traders and shopkeepers hard by implementing the GST,” he alleged. “The textile industry is closed. The process of GST has become so complicated that the trader will just be filing returns the entire year,” he claimed. He said GST will lead to rise in inflation, hitting the common man hard.