If my surname was not Gandhi, would I have become MP at age of 29 years, asks BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi today asked if could he become an MP has the surname “Gandhi” was not attached to his name. The MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh also said that he wants to see an India where there is no discrimination. “If my surname was not Gandhi would I have become an MP at the age of 29 years?,” he said, as per ANI. Pitching for equal opportunities, Gandhi said, “Want to see an India where it doesn’t matter if I was Varun Dutta or Varun Ghosh or Varun Khan.”

Yesterday, he also advocated that people from non-political families should come into politics on the basis of talent and not on issues such as caste and religion. “Winning an election is not enough… People must have the right to recall and I introduced this bill (a private member’s bill) in Parliament as a step to ensure that people, if not satisfied with their representatives, can get them removed,” he has said, as per PTI.

He said zila parishad elections were held in his constituency recently and he ensured that talented people were given an opportunity to contest and most of them won. He that had he not been a ‘Gandhi’, it would not have possible for him to become a Lok Sabha member at an early age of 29. Gandhi also said that he was against frequent increase in salary of MPs which was done by the MPs themselves. At least, the MPs should not increase their salary themselves, he said. Gandhi said he does not take his salary as an MP and has asked the Lok Sabha Speaker to give it to some NGO or a person in need of money.