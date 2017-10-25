‘I am not only CM but also CEO of Madhya Pradesh’: What Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing to bring investments from USA

“India is developing at a fast pace. There is no policy paralysis ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.”

It seems Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to bring more and more investments from the USA into the state. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has invited US industry majors to invest in Madhya Pradesh, positioning the state as the logistics and manufacturing hub of India in a post-GST regime offering business-friendly policies. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a series of meetings with US industry representatives and leaders of the corporate world in Washington has invited them to invest in his state. Here is how he is convincing American business leaders to invest in Madhya Pradesh:-

– “I am not only the Chief Minister, but also CEO (chief executive officer) of Madhya Pradesh. If there is any problem, I try to resolve that immediately. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an ideal State in India,” Chouhan said at a business roundtable organized jointly by the Confederation of Indian Industry and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

– “Come and invest in Madhya Pradesh,” he said at the meeting.

– Shivraj’s team of officials gave a detailed presentation on the investor’s friendly policies of the state government.

– “India is developing at a fast pace. There is no policy paralysis ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. Decisions are being taken quickly. There is high growth rate,” he said.

– “With the implementation of GST or goods and services tax, India has become as one nation, one tax and one market thus opening up new vistas for the businesses and industry,” he said.

– “Madhya Pradesh being centrally located, the state government has quickly formulated policies so as to make it the logistics and manufacturing hub of the country. From food processing to defense manufacturing, the state government has come out with industry specific policies and the first of its kind investment based incentives in a post-GST India,” he said.

– The availability of skilled manpower and good law and order make Madhya Pradesh an ideal destination for businesses and industries to invest here.

– “Demonetization has ended black money-based economy in the country.”

– He said Madhya Pradesh has the highest agricultural growth (averaging 20 per cent) in the country for the last three years and has major defense manufacturing sites already located in the region. Food processing is one of the focus areas of his government, he said.

– In addition, Madhya Pradesh, with its central location and rapid growth, is quickly becoming a leader in rural and urban development for India, he said.

– The infrastructure in the state is one of the best, he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh today is surplus in electricity.

– In Rewa, he said, world’s largest solar power plant is under construction where the electricity would be sold at a record Rs 2.93 per unit, the cheapest in the world.

– Referring to his drive from the airport to the city, Chouhan said the roads in Madhya Pradesh seem to be better than that of Washington DC.

The Deputy Indian Ambassador to the US, Santosh Jha said Chouhan is leading a state that is increasingly setting the bar, adding that increasingly his experimentations in Madhya Pradesh are becoming national plans.