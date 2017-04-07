Gujarat riots: Maya Kodnani moves application in court to summon BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP leader Maya Kodnani. (PTI)

Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani who is an accused in the Naroda Gam massacre case linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots, now wants Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah to be summoned to court to help establish that she was not at the scene of the deadly eruption of violence. A court in Gujarat will hear her request on April 21 as reported by NDTV. Kodanani’s lawyer Amit Patel said that they have moved the application so that there are credible witnesses to support the claim that Kodnani made that she was not at the spot of the incident and had been falsely implicated.

According to Kodnani, Shah – who was an elected MLA at the time of the riots and 13 others listed by her can prove that at the time of the killings that she is accused of, she was at the Gujarat assembly and then at Sola Civil Hospital, the nursing home she ran in Ahmedabad.

Kodnani, a gynaecologist by profession who ran her nursing home in Asarwa, was sentenced to 28 years in jail in 2012 for her role in the Naroda Patiya massacre that took place on 28 February 2002 at Naroda in which nearly 100 Muslims were killed by a mob of approximately 5,000 people. The incident was the single bloodiest episode of the three-day riots and considered to be the worst massacre during the Gujarat riots. In July 2014, she was granted bail. Maya Kodnani and 82 other accused have been facing trial in the riots case. Kodnani was the women and child welfare minister in the then Narendra Modi government in Gujarat.

Earlier this month, Kodnani moved an application in the court for ‘issuing summons’ to 14 persons under section 233 (3) of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).