Ghazipur landfill collapse fallout: Garbage situation in Delhi reaches crisis point; why you need to worry

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that garbage can no longer be dumped at the Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa landfills. (IE)

Delhi is facing a trash crisis in the wake of the two deaths caused by the Ghazipur landfill collapse, as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that garbage can no longer be dumped at the Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa landfills. As a result, there is no place where the city’s trash can be dumped. Authorities are unable to dump trash at Rani Kheraas due to protest by residents. East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has stated that they had been informed by the Delhi Police not to take the garbage to the site on Monday as a religious festival would take place on that day and that the trash would be taken to the dump on Tuesday with a police escort. Delhi produces 10,000 tonnes of trash daily, most of this trash, some 4,000 tonnes, is produced by the North Corporation, while South Delhi produces 3,500 tonnes of trash and East Delhi produces 2,500 tonnes, according to an Indian Express report.

Apart from this the EDMC also has to face a herculean task of organising the logistics of transporting trash from one location to another location. The civic body will have to completely reconfigure their system, which could mean hiring more trucks and planning the traffic movement, the expenditure is likely to run into crores. Officials have said that the process of re-routing garbage may lead to massive traffic snarls. Currently, the trucks used for garbage collection work in East Delhi and travel to Ghazipur in a synchronised manner, most of the trash is taken to the dumps during non-peak hours. Shalimar Bagh in North Delhi and Mayur Vihar in East Delhi may experience traffic snarls, as reported by the Indian Express. For residents, this translates into a huge inconvenience as even a day’s delay in garbage removal during monsoon season causes stink to spread and along with it diseases. And if traffic jams are added to that, the misery quotient will just spike.