G20 Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral meetings with Shinzo Abe, Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and Canadian President Justin Trudeau, along with informal interactions with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here. Modi also had a brief chat with many top world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. At the BRICS leaders’ gathering here, Modi held informal meetings with Brazilian President Michel Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping also shook hands at the BRICS meet and had a conversation on a “range of issues”. The interaction between Modi and Xi took place amidst bilateral tensions over the Sikkim standoff. He later met Abe and Trudeau and discussed a host of issues. A family photo of BRICS leaders was also taken earlier.