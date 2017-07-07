G20 Summit 2017: Narendra Modi slams protectionism, says grouping must lead on top issues affecting world

He asked leading G20 nations to assume the leadership on major global issues and said India stood ready to carry forward the fight against corruption and black money. (PTI/Twitter)

G20 Summit 2017: In a hard hitting speech today to the distinguished gathering of heads of states in Hamburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the threats being posed to globalisation through many countries turning to protectionism and thereby thwarting the goals of the group and of multilateral trade, which will consequently affect the welfare of all. He asked leading G20 nations to assume the leadership on major global issues and said India stood ready to carry forward the fight against corruption and black money. PM said, “The rise in protectionism threatens gains from globalisation. G20 must speak in one voice to support and sustain a regime of openness. We hope that the G20 will assume leadership to act on all important issues.” Turning to an issue that has acquired huge significance, that of graft in the public sphere PM said, “With Base Erosion and Profit Shifting adopted, we are ready to carry forward fight against black money and corruption.”