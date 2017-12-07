For alleged love jihad, man hacked by axe, burnt alive in Rajasthan; caught on camera

The man in the pic axed a Muslim labourer and burned him alive (Source: Video grab/ CNN-News 18)

Crossing all limits of barbarism, a man axed a Muslim labourer from West Bengal and then burnt him alive over an alleged love jihad case. The horrific incident, which took place in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, was filmed and put on social media with a message that anyone involved in love-jihad will meet a similar fate. The video, which has blown up the social media, shows the man being brutally hacked to death. As per various media reports, the half-charred body has been identified as that of 48-year-old Mohammed Afrazul, who hailed from Malda and the man seen as the attacker in the video has been identified as Rajsamand-resident Shambhulal Regar. The authorities swiftly came into action after the incident came to light and arrested the accused. Rajasthan Home Ministry confirmed the arrest to CNN-News18.

In the video, initially, it can be seen that the perpetrator hits the man with an axe and then repeatedly rains blows with another weapon that looks like a cleaver. After the victim is immobilised, he then proceeds to pour kerosene on his body and burns him alive. The killer even got a friend along to record the video that shows the entire incident in vivid detail. Afrazul is seen pleading with his murderer and crying for help while the accused keeps clobbering him with an axe and later burns him alive. After committing the inhuman deed, the accused Raigar, released another video online in which he can be seen justifying his actions. Raegar, in the video, claims he committed the act in a bid to save a girl from ‘love jihad’.

The police have recovered the half-burnt body from the spot along with other items such as an axe, and a scooter. The Rajasthan police are conducting an investigation into the case.

Another ‘love jihad’ case that has been in the news lately, is of a Kerala girl Akhila alias Hadiya. She married a Muslim man named Shefin Jahan after which her family went to the court saying that their daughter has been blackmailed and converted to Islam. After a detailed hearing, the court granted Hadiya’s custody to the father. The High Court also annulled the marriage on May 24 after which Jahan (27) challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.