Elon Musk on Saturday continued to defend SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service after speed restrictions disrupted Ukraine’s military operations against Russia for more than a week. He said SpaceX had done more to defend Ukraine than any other private company, while accusing the country’s military of breaking the service’s rules by using it for offensive drone strikes.

“Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on social media platform X.

He claimed that Ukraine’s military had violated the company’s terms of service by using Starlink for attacks intended to kill people. He added that the company had closed the loophole last week.

“Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week,” Musk said.

Musk says Starshield is controlled by US government

Musk also clarified that Starshield, the military version of Starlink, is a separate system controlled by the US government.

“What they decide to do is up to them,” he wrote.

In his post, Musk responded to a discussion about whether Starlink should be considered a weapons system. He said the satellite network remained vital to Ukraine’s defence because it was difficult to disrupt or destroy.

“Starlink remains critical to the defense of Ukraine, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now,” he wrote.

He warned that switching off the service would have serious consequences for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.

“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk added.

The SpaceX CEO said Starlink had been especially important at the beginning of the war, when it provided Ukraine with a means of communication that Russia could not easily destroy or jam.

Correct.



Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be.



Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them.



Ukraine military violated… https://t.co/ZXBB8bYfPn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2026

Musk attacks critics over Ukraine war

Musk also strongly criticised people who have called for continued military support for Ukraine, accusing them of supporting the war without offering a realistic way to end it.

“SpaceX has done more to defend Ukraine than any private company on Earth BY FAR,” he claimed.

He added: “That said, I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signalling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict. May you burn in hell. End of story.”

Last week, Musk had blamed the restrictions on the US military, saying the decision was not his alone.

“Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS,” he wrote in an earlier post, referring to the president of the United States.

Ukraine received no advance warning about restrictions

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital that Ukraine had received no advance warning before the restrictions came into effect overnight.

Ukrainian forces depended on the service under arrangements contracted through the US government, which were due to remain in place until May 15, 2027.

According to the source, Ukrainian forces first noticed the change when they began facing connectivity problems. They contacted SpaceX customer support and were told that Starshield service would be restricted on platforms travelling at speeds of 100 mph or higher.

The restrictions affected Ukraine’s use of satellite connections for military operations, including those involving drones and other aircraft.

Musk did not say whether US President Donald Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth or another American official had personally approved the restrictions. He also did not explain why they had been introduced.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he had spoken to Musk about the issue but declined to provide further details.

Ukraine says Starlink access has been restored

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday that the country had regained broader access to Starlink. The ministry said connections remained stable at speeds of up to 250 mph.

The announcement came after the restrictions disrupted drone operations and raised concerns about the impact on Ukraine’s ability to fight Russian forces.

However, it remains unclear what prompted the slowdown. Ukraine has accused both Trump and Musk of being behind the restrictions, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hegseth have denied that the US government was responsible for slowing the service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also accused the US of betraying Ukraine over the restrictions.

Russia agreed on Wednesday to resume three-way negotiations with the US and Ukraine next month.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, told Fox & Friends earlier this week that he would be open to ending the war by freezing the fighting along the current front lines.