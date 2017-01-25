First deputy Prime Minister Ukraine Stepan Kubiv of Ukraine to attend Republic Day parade

Stepan Kubiv is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar covering various aspects of bilateral ties. (File Photo)

First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv will attend the Republic Day parade tomorrow, signalling keenness of both the sides to improve bilateral engagement. Kubiv is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar covering various aspects of bilateral ties.

“Stepan Kubiv will attend the Republic Day parade and will hold bilateral talks with M.J. Akbar,” a diplomat in the Ukraine Embassy said. He said the visit will mark a new phase in India-Ukraine relations, particularly after Ukraine’s dispute with Russia over Crimea. The diplomat said Ukraine was keen on boosting trade ties with India.

Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Anant G Geete had visited Ukraine from November 9-12 last year at the invitation of Kubiv. During the talks, both sides had resolved to take steps to deepen economic engagement, particularly in areas of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, machinery, chemical industry and strategic enterprises.