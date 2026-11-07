State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Friday disputed the Karnataka government’s claim that petrol sold at certain retail outlets contained 26-31% ethanol, saying their quality checks across the country found blending levels within prescribed limits.

The three oil marketing companies (OMCs) said all 893 petrol samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories met the prescribed ethanol content range of 19-21%. These included 56 samples from Karnataka, which recorded ethanol levels between 19% and 20%, averaging 19.30%.

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“The claims, as reported, are not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures,” the companies said in a joint statement.

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The OMCs questioned the sampling and testing methodology adopted during Karnataka’s October exercise, saying samples were reportedly collected without their representatives. They also raised concerns over the use of a third-party laboratory rather than one specified under the applicable Control Order.

According to the companies, the laboratory certificates did not contain sufficient technical details to independently verify the reported ethanol levels.

The OMCs also questioned claims of annual consumer mileage losses of ₹62,000 crore and vehicle-repair costs of ₹39,000 crore, aggregating to ₹1.01 lakh crore.

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They cited technical studies indicating mileage reductions of 1-2% in E20-calibrated vehicles and 3-6% in certain other vehicles.

The companies have sought complete laboratory reports, sampling documentation and counterpart samples from Karnataka for independent verification through an authorised laboratory.

They said any deviation established through prescribed testing procedures would be addressed under applicable guidelines.