Dalal Street has had a strong week, with the Sensex and Nifty recording their biggest weekly gains since February 2021. The Nifty reclaimed the 25,000 mark, while the Sensex advanced nearly 9% in the week ended November 6.

Amid the rally, brokerage reports have identified opportunities across banking, real estate, cement, technology and financial services. Some stocks have potential upside of more than 50%, according to their respective target prices. But what is driving these recommendations, and what risks should investors track?

Here are 10 stocks ranked by their potential upside.

Fusion Finance: JM Financial sees 80.5% upside

JM Financial has a ‘Buy’ rating on Fusion Finance with a target price of Rs 240, indicating an upside of 80.5%.

Advertisement

According to the brokerage report, improving asset quality and stabilising credit costs suggest that the lender’s stress period may be easing. Healthy collections and stronger margins are also supporting its recovery.

Fusion Finance’s next growth trigger is an increase in assets under management (AUM). JM Financial sees opportunities for the company to cross-sell micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans through its existing microfinance institution (MFI) branch network and expand into new markets.

However, weather-related disruptions across several states have affected borrower activity and slowed loan disbursements. This could delay the company’s growth plans, making a sustained recovery in lending activity important.

“With margins and asset quality largely normalised, a pickup in AUM growth, supported by MSME cross-sell from MFI branches and new markets, is now the key lever for the earnings trajectory,” JM Financial explained.

Brigade Enterprises: Motilal Oswal sees 68% upside

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Brigade Enterprises with a target price of Rs 890, implying an upside of 68%.

According to the brokerage report, the company’s land bank and upcoming business development plans provide visibility for medium-term growth. New projects and expansion opportunities could support its future sales.

Brigade Enterprises’ rental-generating annuity portfolio is another area of focus. Motilal Oswal expects this portfolio to expand significantly over the next four to five years, following recent project launches.

ALSO READ 5 Largecap Stocks to Watch for Long-Term Growth

The expansion could provide the company with a more stable source of cash flows over the medium to long term. The availability of land and its ability to secure new development opportunities will remain important factors for its growth.

Dalmia Bharat: Jefferies sees 60.4% upside

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,125, indicating an upside of 60.4%.

According to the brokerage report, cement prices improved in October as manufacturers attempted to offset higher input costs. All-India cement prices increased 3.3% month-on-month and 4.3% compared with the previous quarter’s average.

For Dalmia Bharat, further price increases will be important to protect margins as fuel costs rise. The brokerage expects sustained price hikes to help the company manage cost pressures.

However, competition remains a concern. Fresh capacity expansion plans by Ambuja Cements have brought competitive intensity back into focus. Jefferies also clarified that its broader sector preference remains for Grasim Industries and UltraTech Cement.

Jefferies said, “If 3Q/4Q hikes sustain without meaningful reversals, investor concerns around medium-term capacity additions and competitive intensity should ease, in our view.”

Delhivery: JP Morgan sees 52.85% upside

JP Morgan retains an ‘Overweight’ rating on Delhivery with a September 2027 target price of Rs 590, indicating an upside of 52.85%.

According to the brokerage report, improved profitability in the September quarter supports its outlook. Delhivery reported a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 3,070 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 37% to Rs 205 crore.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 4% from 2.6% in the previous quarter. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 40.6 crore.

Better pricing and operating efficiency have also supported the performance of Delhivery’s express parcel and part-truckload (PTL) businesses. Express parcel yields increased 4% quarter-on-quarter, while PTL yields rose 5.6%.

According to JP Morgan, a significant part of the improvement came from new customer additions and price revisions rather than only fuel-linked increases.

Affle 3I: Ambit Capital sees 49.4% upside

Ambit Capital has a ‘Buy’ rating on Affle 3I with a target price of Rs 2,005, suggesting an upside of 49.4%.

The proposed acquisition of Perion, a Nasdaq-listed advertising technology company, is central to the brokerage’s investment outlook. According to Ambit Capital, the transaction could add more than 15% to Affle’s earnings per share.

Affle 3I is acquiring Perion at an enterprise value of $192 million. The acquisition is expected to expand the company’s presence in digital out-of-home advertising, connected television and retail advertising.

Ambit believes these businesses could benefit from growth in the US advertising market. It also expects Affle to finance the transaction through internal resources, given its cash position and absence of debt.

However, the stabilisation of Affle’s declining legacy web and search business remains an important factor to monitor.

Dixon Technologies: Emkay sees 49.1% upside

Emkay Global has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 16,400, indicating an upside of 49.1%.

According to the brokerage report, exports, new customer additions and manufacturing expansion are expected to support the company’s growth.

Dixon Technologies’ export business is likely to see higher volumes, particularly through Motorola. Emkay also examined the contribution of existing and prospective customers, including Transsion, Xiaomi and Samsung.

However, the brokerage has adjusted its earnings estimates to account for margin pressures. The pace of export growth and the contribution from key customers will remain important factors to track.

“Exports to see growth ahead, largely driven by Motorola,” Emkay said.

Lodha Developers: JM Financial sees 48.5% upside

JM Financial has a ‘Buy’ rating on Lodha Developers with a target price of Rs 1,540, implying an upside of 48.5%.

According to the brokerage report, residential demand, upcoming project launches and expansion in Bengaluru could support the company’s sales growth.

Lodha Developers has a strong launch pipeline for the second half of financial year 2027. JM Financial expects new projects and steady price appreciation to support its business outlook over the coming quarters.

The company’s data centre business could also become a meaningful contributor over time. However, collections remain soft and net debt has increased, making cash flow generation and project execution important factors to watch.

“With a strong launch pipeline lined up for H2FY27, steady price growth and a conservative balance sheet, we maintain a constructive view,” JM Financial added.

Reliance Industries: Jefferies sees 47% upside

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1,710, indicating an upside of 47%.

The global investment bank highlighted stronger-than-expected September quarter earnings, with consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 23% year-on-year to Rs 56,616 crore.

Reliance Industries’ oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business was the main contributor to the earnings outperformance. Segment earnings were higher than Jefferies’ estimates, while the upstream business also performed better than expected.

According to the report, disruptions to refining infrastructure in the Middle East and Russia have tightened product supplies. Lower inventories in key markets have also supported refining margins.

Jefferies expects the refining environment to remain supportive through the winter and sees scope for petrochemical spreads to improve.

Muthoot Finance: JP Morgan sees 41.16% upside

JP Morgan has an ‘Overweight’ rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 3,400, implying an upside of 41.16%.

The brokerage’s positive view follows a stronger-than-expected September quarter performance. Muthoot Finance reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,977 crore, up 27% year-on-year and 17% quarter-on-quarter.

Growth in its gold loan business was the biggest contributor. The company’s standalone assets under management increased 9.6% quarter-on-quarter and 43% year-on-year. It also added 201 standalone gold loan branches during the quarter.

JP Morgan highlighted that “The lender raised its AuM growth guidance to 25% from 15%”.

However, there are risks to monitor. Stage 2 loans increased to 12.5%, while Stage 3 loans, which are classified as non-performing, rose to 3.87%. These trends will be important for investors tracking the company’s asset quality.

NSE: Morgan Stanley sees 28% upside

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on NSE with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,315, suggesting an upside of 28%.

According to the brokerage report, India’s expanding capital markets and increasing household participation in equities could support the exchange’s growth.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) benefits from its position in the country’s equity markets, rising financialisation of household savings and the shift towards equity investments. Its technology platform and trading volumes are also important parts of its business model.

Morgan Stanley expects NSE’s revenue and normalised profit to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% between FY27-29.

However, the brokerage has flagged risks from lower trading revenues, regulatory changes and potential market share losses.

What should investors need to watch

The brokerage recommendations point to opportunities across several sectors, but the potential upside comes with company-specific risks. While improving asset quality could support lenders such as Fusion Finance and Muthoot Finance, cement price increases, export growth and real estate project execution will remain important for companies such as Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Technologies and Brigade Enterprises.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.