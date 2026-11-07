The Ministry of electronics & IT (MeitY) on Friday approved 12 additional projects under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving proposed investments of ₹7,503 crore.

These projects are expected to generate production worth more than ₹39,045 crore and employment for over 7,000 people.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said that is the first time that a cathode material manufacturing unit is being set in the country. Other projects include capital goods, specialty ceramics, polypropylene film, anode material, camera rim and capital goods.

Some of the projects approved include Modern Automotives, TDConnex (Chennai), Wipro Pari Robotics, Rockwell Automation India.

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The latest approvals take the total number of sanctioned ECMS projects to 118, covering 34 products across 16 states. Cumulative approved investments have reached ₹77,051 crore against the original target of ₹59,350 crore, while projected production has increased to ₹5.73 lakh crore from ₹4.56 lakh crore.

Employment generation under the scheme has reached 81,755 against an initial target of 91,600.

Electronics & IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that half of the units approved under the programme were micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The move marks the government’s attempt to deepen domestic manufacturing across the electronics value chain instead of remaining confined to final-product assembly.

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“We are going deep in practically every sector. Today we are making, in the entire battery, the cell; we are making copper foils, we are making copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards (PCBs). In a sense, throughout that value chain, we are going deep with each program, with each approval, we are going deep into that value chain,” he said.

The minister has further urged the government to cancel the approvals of around 18-19 projects under the Component PLI scheme, identifying those companies as ‘non-serious’.

“Remove all placeholders, around 18-19 applicants that have been approved under ECMS, reject them. We don’t want non-serious applications,” he said.