Every State department is mired in corruption, says Dhananjay Munde

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Dhananjay Munde. (Credit: Dhananjay Munde’s Picasa album).

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Dhananjay Munde today alleged that almost every state department is mired in corruption. The NCP leader added that his party was going to corner BJP over corruption in different departments during the monsoon session that begins tomorrow. Munde along with state party chief Sunil Tatkare, former speaker Dilip Walse Patil addressed reporters here. “The BJP-Shiv Sena government is completing three years and during this period there have been several suspicious decisions taken in different departments. Almost all the departments of the state government are mired in corruption and we are going to raise it during the session,” said Munde.

He said on schemes like farmers loan waiver, construction of Shivaji memorial there have been more talk than action. “No farmer has benefitted so far from the loan waiver but Rs 36 lakh have already been spent on its advertisement. Farmers have realised that the loan waiver scheme is misleading and state has no intention to address it properly,” he said.

“We are also going to raise the issue of alleged irregularity in the urban development department. We also demand that chief minister should make a statement over it,” Munde said. He also criticised Shiv Sena for constantly changing its stand on issues like farmers’ loan waiver or Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai Nagpur expressway). “The party criticises the issues then joins hands with BJP again — it is nothing but shows the double standards of Shiv Sena,” he said.